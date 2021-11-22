ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Robinson, IL

Lady Statesmen split games at Logger Classic

roblawnews.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo games in two days had entirely different results for Lincoln...

roblawnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Fashion designer Virgil Abloh dies of cancer at 41

NEW YORK (AP) — Designer Virgil Abloh, a leading fashion executive hailed as the Karl Lagerfeld of his generation, has died of cancer. He was 41. Abloh’s death was announced Sunday by the luxury group LVMH (Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy) and the Off-White label, the haute street wear brand Abloh founded in 2013. Abloh was the artistic director for Louis Vuitton’s menswear.
BEAUTY & FASHION
The Hill

Fauci defends omicron travel restrictions

President Biden ’s chief medical adviser, Anthony Fauci , on Sunday defended the travel restrictions imposed by the Biden administration and other governments in response to the omicron variant of the coronavirus. The restrictions on travel from South Africa and other countries in that region were necessary and justified, Fauci...
TRAVEL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lincoln, IL
Local
Illinois College Sports
City
Robinson, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Robinson, IL
Sports
Robinson, IL
Basketball
Local
Illinois Basketball
The Hill

Interior recommends imposing higher costs for public lands drilling

A long-awaited report from the Interior Department recommends taking steps to increase fees for drilling on public lands, arguing that taxpayers are currently being shortchanged. The department says that the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) should carry out several policies that increase these rates. Drilling on public lands represents 7...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

Israel tightens travel restrictions over new COVID variant

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel on Sunday approved barring entry to foreign nationals and the use of controversial technology for contact tracing as part of its efforts to clamp down on a new coronavirus variant. The Health Ministry said the country’s coronavirus Cabinet had authorized a raft of measures, including red-listing...
WORLD
CBS News

Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial fears

Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat since February, to close at 4,594 and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.2%, closing at 15,491.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Statesmen#News Today#Lincoln Trail College#Robinson Daily News
NBC News

Best Buy stores in Minnesota latest targets of large 'grab and run' thefts

Two different Best Buy stores in Minnesota became the latest targets of "grab and run" thefts amid ongoing "Black Friday" sales by large groups of people, according to police. Between 20 to 30 people entered a Best Buy store in Burnsville while it was still open to customers on Friday night and stole an "unclear" number of electronics, Carissa Larsen, a spokesperson for the city of Burnsville, told NBC News in an email on Saturday.
MINNESOTA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy