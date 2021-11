Almost IMMEDIATELY after this article published Monday morning, Craig Mish reported that a deal is imminent! I think my analysis holds up pretty well... Speaking to the media at the Marlins’ annual Thanksgiving meals distribution event on Friday, Sandy Alcantara confirmed that he and the team have had ongoing contract extension negotiations. This came just days after the Sports Grid’s Craig Mish characterized those talks as a “stalemate” situation and less than two weeks after Jon Morosi of MLB Network reported that the team is considering whether to shop its veteran starters (including Alcantara).

MLB ・ 6 DAYS AGO