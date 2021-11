Good morning everyone. I have a question for first time parents, mostly for first time mothers. So my boyfriend and I just had our 1st baby, he is now 8 months old and growing. I don’t know how to say this but, I feel like my baby doesn’t like me. At first it started as a joke. We would place the baby in the middle of the room and he would always crawl to my boyfriend. And it became a inside joke that I was the second favorite parent. Now that he’s more alert, the difference between when he sees me and sees his dad is a very different reaction. His entire face lights up when dad gets home, he turns into a happy jumpy baby. All he wants to do is be carried and hang out with dad. I’ll grab him when my boyfriend goes to shower and the baby throws fits. The times our baby actually wants me to carry or cuddle with him are far and between when dad is around. I don’t know if it’s post partum depression or what but I really do feel like my baby doesn’t really like me. I think about the future and how they will continue to bond since they’re both boys and it’s great! But I am already feeling left out. I want to have a close bond with my son and I don’t know if it will happen. Has anyone ever gone through this? Is this normal? I am new to this parenting thing and I would like to hear from some of the mamas and dads. Thank you.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 11 DAYS AGO