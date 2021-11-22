Method Man and the stars of 'Power Book II: Ghost' talk second season

Power Book II: Ghost will be premiering on November 21st on Starz. The season, which exists within the confines of the Power universe, which was created by the incredible Courtney Kemp, continues the story of Tariq, played by Michael Rainey, navigates his way through life, fighting to save his family while also getting tangled up in a seemingly inescapable web of mayhem. Kemp, the show's creator, announced recently that she is taking her departure from Starz and moving over to Netflix. I got a chance to sit down with Michael Rainey, Alix Lapri, who plays Effie, and Gianni Paolo, who plays Brayden Weston, and discuss the powerful impact Courtney has had on their lives and on the show.

