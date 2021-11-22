ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Journal mulls expression of concern for Cassava Sciences paper

Retraction Watch
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA journal is considering issuing an expression of concern for a 2005 paper by authors tied to a company that’s now under investigation for fraud, Retraction Watch has learned. The article, “Ultra-low-dose naloxone suppresses opioid tolerance, dependence and associated changes in mu opioid receptor–G protein coupling and Gβγ signaling,”...

retractionwatch.com

UPI News

Study shows possible bias, 'nepotistic behavior' in some science journals

Nov. 23 (UPI) -- Researchers said in a study published Tuesday published by PLOS Biology that they found possible editorial bias and "nepotistic behavior" in a subset of biomedical journals. The analysis, which included nearly 5 million articles published in nearly 5,500 publications between 2015 and 2019, found that most...
Daily Mail

SEC investigates developer of 'miracle' Alzheimer's drug Cassava Sciences after short sellers accused the company of manipulating research results using Photoshop

The US Securities and Exchange Commission is reportedly investigating claims that Alzheimer's drug developer Cassava Sciences manipulated research results using Photoshop to alter images in a scientific paper. Cassava, based in Austin, Texas, revealed in a regulatory filing on Monday that it is 'cooperating' with 'certain government agencies' that have...
Benzinga

See Why Cassava Sciences Shares Are Falling On Wednesday?

The Wall Street Journal reported that the SEC had launched a probe into claims that Cassava Sciences Inc (NASDAQ: SAVA) manipulated data key to its case for its experimental Alzheimer’s drug simufilam. The report comes just two days after Cassava, in an SEC filing, revealed that “certain government agencies” had...
Investor's Business Daily

Cassava Sciences In Hot Water Again As Shorts Claim 'Extreme' Data Manipulation

Refreshed claims that Cassava Sciences (SAVA) manipulated the data foundational to its Alzheimer's treatment sent SAVA stock tumbling on Wednesday. The accusations appeared in a supplemental filing Wednesday with the Food and Drug Administration. The report was filed by shareholder firm Labaton Sucharow, which is representing doctors who hold short positions in SAVA stock.
Retraction Watch

Group’s second paper on potential treatments for COVID-19 is retracted

A group of researchers in Egypt have lost a second paper on possible treatments for Covid-19 after questions were raised about the legitimacy of their trial findings — and additional retractions might be coming soon. As we reported in September, the group lost an article in Scientific Reports about a...
Retraction Watch

Nanotech paper retracted for duplicated images

Researchers in the United States and Singapore have lost a 2016 article in Science Advances after some of the group learned that one of their colleagues appears to have used duplicated images in the work. The article, “A universal cooperative assembly-directed method for coating of mesoporous TiO2 nanoshells with enhanced...
mybuckhannon.com

WVWC senior to be published in Journal of Economic Science Research

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – The research paper of a West Virginia Wesleyan College economics major has been accepted for publication in the Journal of Economic Science Research. “The Impact of Money Supply on the Economy: A Panel Study on Selected Countries,” was co-authored by Javier De Oña Garcia Matres ‘22, also a captain of the men’s soccer team, and Dr. Tuan Le, Associate Professor of Economics. Dr. Le also serves on the Editorial Board of the journal.
TheStreet

Cassava Sciences Stock Tumbles on News of SEC Investigation

Cassava Sciences (SAVA) - Get Cassava Sciences, Inc. Report plummeted Wednesday after disclosing that "certain government agencies", which reportedly included the Securities and Exchange Commission, were investing claims the biotech manipulated research results of its experimental Alzheimer’s drug, simufilam. Shares of the Austin, Texas company were. down nearly 20% to...
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
Best Life

If You Drink This Beverage Often, Get Your Kidneys Checked, New Study Says

Maintaining a healthy diet is as much about watching what you drink as it is what you eat. But while the risks of overindulging in sugary sodas and juices or alcoholic beverages are well known, other less obvious items could also be affecting your health. And according to a new study, you could be doing some serious damage to your kidneys if you drink one popular beverage too often. Read on to see what you might want to keep out of your cup.
FOX40

Five things to know about omicron, new COVID-19 ‘variant of concern’

(THE HILL) — The announcement of a COVID-19 variant called B.1.1529 this week by scientists in South Africa, where it was first detected, has sent governments and financial markets around the world reeling. The World Health Organization (WHO) held an emergency meeting on Friday, where it designated the new strain, which it called omicron, a “variant of concern,” or VOC, […]
Best Life

If You Notice This at Night, Get a Blood Test, Doctors Warn

For many people, finally getting into bed at night can be the first time of day where the wear and tear on your body becomes noticeable. Whether it's sore feet from running around or a nagging shoulder injury, certain sensations can become more apparent once you lie down to rest. But if you ever notice this one new seemingly innocent feeling at night, you should make an appointment to speak with your doctor as soon as possible. Read on to see which nocturnal notification your body might be trying to give you.
Best Life

This One Supplement Reduces Your Severe Flu Risk by 90 Percent, Study Says

After more than a year and a half of living under a global pandemic, the idea of catching the flu almost feels like a distant memory. But even as life slowly begins to return to normal, the truth is that becoming infected with influenza can still be a harrowing experience. While each year changes in severity, the 2018 to 2019 flu season saw an estimated 29 million illnesses, 13 million flu-related medical visits, 380,000 flu-related hospitalizations, and 28,000 flu deaths, according to the data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). As always, doctors are urging the public to get their flu shots to help shore up their immunity—especially amid concerns the flu virus could come roaring back after flu cases were tamped down by COVID-19 preventions last winter. But according to new research, there's one supplement that can help cut your risk of developing severe flu symptoms. Read on to see what you should be taking to give your body another line of defense.
ScienceAlert

Molecule Derived From Poisonous Plant Blocks All SARS-CoV-2 Variants in Cell Cultures

The plant-based antiviral agent thapsigargin (TG), derived from a group of poisonous plants known as 'deadly carrots', appears to be effective against all variants of SARS-CoV-2 in the lab – and that includes the quick-spreading Delta variant. A previous study published in February demonstrated that TG can be effective against a host of viruses. Now, this latest work by the same research team confirms that the antiviral also isn't being outflanked as SARS-CoV-2 evolves. With the emergence of new variants an ongoing possibility, it's intriguing to observe the continuous efficacy of TG. In tests on cell cultures in the lab, doses of TG delivered...
dailygalaxy.com

Scientists Warn of Extraterrestrial Microbial Invasion to How Dangerous is COVID Mutant B.1.1.529 (Planet Earth Report)

News from our Pale Blue Dot for the Thanksgiving Holiday weekend: from the “telescope that ate astronomy” to what “Impossible” meant to the legendary physicist, Richard Feynman to black-hole bubbles that could swallow to Universe to poaching triggers the evolution of tuskless elephants to tech companies ‘don’t get’ science-fiction. “Microbial...
PLANetizen

Update: Coronavirus Vaccination Litigation against Biden Administration

"The Biden administration on Tuesday asked a federal appeals court to reinstate its coronavirus vaccination or testing requirement for private businesses 'as soon as possible' and to get rid of an earlier ruling that has temporarily blocked one of the White House’s signature policies, set to take effect in January, writes Ann E. Marimow, legal affairs reporter for The Washington Post on Nov. 23.
