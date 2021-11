Driving in Kalamazoo can be pretty crazy, but take it from someone who grew up in Rochester Hills near M-59, you don't wanna know the kind of traffic that area can have. There are places that make Westnedge Ave seem like light traffic. It's funny when you encounter certain parts of the city that you see drivers doing the same kind maneuvers or have a certain style they like to drive when they hit certain streets. One in particular has me cracking up, because in the time I've been here I see everybody do THIS same thing and it always makes me wonder why.

KALAMAZOO, MI ・ 9 DAYS AGO