See's Candies, a chocolate and candy maker, opened its new shop in Southlake Town Square at 409 Grand Ave. E. on Nov. 9. Dating back to 1921, the brand makes products in-house and offers a variety of milk, dark and white chocolates, as well as candies such as brittles, lollypops, jelly beans and licorice. This year marks the brand's 100th anniversary. 800-347-7337. www.sees.com.

SOUTHLAKE, TX ・ 6 DAYS AGO