Ye – the being formerly known as “Kanye West” – has had an eventful 22 days in November, with his latest string of headlines relating to a rekindling of his relationship Aubrey Drake Graham. On the footwear front, the adidas YEEZY-mastermind has been relatively quiet outside of adding two new styles to his YEEZY boots catalog, but he sent part of the internet into a frenzy at midnight on Monday, November 22nd, as he shock-dropped the YZY BSKTBL KNIT in “Slate Blue.”

DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO