Russell Wilson quiet again, Seahawks' season continues to slip away in loss to Cardinals

The Geno Smith Show is coming to an end for the Seattle Seahawks. Quarterback Russell Wilson was activated from injured reserve on Friday, the Seahawks announced. Wilson suffered two injures in his middle finger on Oct. 7 and hasn’t played since. He had a tendon rupture and a dislocation, and the initial recovery timeline was six weeks.
The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson made a pretty miraculous return from his finger injury suffered earlier this season. Wilson, who suffered a gruesome injury during a game against the Rams, made it back in time for this week’s game against the Green Bay Packers. However, Wilson is making a claim...
Russell Wilson is currently in his 10th NFL season, and as the 32-year-old recently revealed, he’d like to tack an extra 10-plus years onto that. “I knew I was wildly crazy about the game, but I’m ridiculously obsessed with it,” Wilson told The Associated Press for an upcoming appearance on the “AP Pro Football Podcast.” “That’s why I want to play 20-plus years.”
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson is nearing his return, and if his latest post is any indication, the rest of the NFL should be scared. Wilson has been sidelined after their Week 5 loss to the Los Angeles Rams after badly injuring his middle finger in his throwing hand. He had to undergo surgery to repair the issue, keeping him out of commission from Week 6 to their latest Week 8 outing.
Monday on 2 Pros and Cup of Joe, Jonas Knox, Brady Quinn and LaVar Arrington double down on Russell Wilson needing more time to get his finger right after having surgery on his mallet finger. Brady Quinn: "You can have one small injury like that, or at least it seems...
Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch became one of the NFL’s most recognizable players on and off the field. On the field, he was known as ‘Beast Mode’ for his violent running style. Off the field, he became famous for being a man of very, very few words. Well, Lynch is back and this time, he’s returning to where it all started. That’s right, Marshawn Lynch went back to school.
The Packers announced just moments ago they’ve activated Rodgers off the reserve/COVID-19 list. Rodgers missed Green Bay’s Week 9 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Jordan Love got the start in his place, but didn’t have much success in a 13-7 loss to Patrick Mahomes and company. Rodgers, the 2020-21...
Tony Romo was criticized on social media Sunday after seemingly defending Aaron Rodgers over the fallout from his vaccine status during CBS’ broadcast of the Green Bay Packers-Seattle Seahawks game. The former Dallas Cowboys quarterback applauded Rodgers for taking "responsibility" over "misleading" fans about his vaccine status when he told...
After almost a year-long break, veteran running back Adrian Peterson found his way back to the league once again after being signed by the Tennessee Titans in early November. Due to the season-ending injury of star rusher Derrick Henry, Mike Vrabel needed the contribution of the 36-year-old who eventually saw action in three games.
It’ll be another week without star quarterback Kyler Murray for the Arizona Cardinals. Murray, who’s been dealing with an ankle injury, has missed multiple games for the NFC West franchise. He’ll miss another one on Sunday afternoon. The Cardinals announced on Sunday that Murray is officially inactive for this afternoon’s...
Things just keep getting worse for the Seattle Seahawks. The team was expected to take down the Arizona Cardinals in Week 11 at Lumen Field, but they suffered a rough defeat. The offense struggled and the defense couldn't stop Colt McCoy. While the Seahawks are now 3-7 on the season,...
The 49ers rivalry with the Seahawks is likely going to look a lot different a year from now, especially if Russell Wilson is out of the picture. There was a time not 10 years ago when the San Francisco 49ers versus the Seattle Seahawks was must-watch football, and not just for West Coast or NFC West fans, but everyone across the league.
In the eight quarters since Russell Wilson's return from finger surgery, the Seahawks have found the end zone just once. They've been outscored 40-13 in a pair of losses to the Packers and Cardinals, dropping them to a record of 3-7 on the year. In that time, Wilson ranks 20th out of 22 NFL quarterbacks in passer rating (55.6) and dead-last in completion percentage (51.5).
Russell Wilson's highly anticipated return from a finger injury ended up being a major dud. Tasked with saving the Seattle Seahawks' playoff hopes and carrying their offense against the Green Bay Packers, Wilson and the offense failed to score a single point in a 17-0 loss on Sunday. Wilson was...
The Seattle Seahawks have been the kings of primetime throughout the Pete Carroll era, but not only are they just 1-3 in night games this season, they have been just excruciatingly boring to watch in general while also being a bad football team. At 3-7 and with a minuscule chance...
A GRIP ON SPORTS • Is this is the end? The end of elaborate plans. Of everything that stands. No safety, no surprise. The end. The Seahawks’ run of Pete Carroll-led success is over. Close the door. Move on. •••••••. • That the final nail was driven into the coffin...
Pete Carroll, Russell Wilson and the rest of the Seattle Seahawks were shut out on the road vs. the Green Bay Packers on Sunday evening. After missing a month due to a finger injury, perhaps Pete Carroll and the Seattle Seahawks should have given quarterback Russell Wilson a bit more time to recover.
