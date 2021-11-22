Hailey Bieber thought she had a Met Gala curse

Hailey Bieber is a devoted fan of Anthony Vaccarello’s dazzling creations for Saint Laurent. The model wore a latex bralette and midi skirt from the fashion house for the cover of Vogue India and, on another occasion, donned a strapless YSL dress for the 2021 Met Gala. Plus, statement items from the label such as sunglasses and handbags frequently pop up in Bieber’s personal street style outfits. This year, for her 25th birthday, Bieber wore a birthday catsuit from the luxe label that was elegant, playful, and modest. (Last year, she also wore Saint Laurent for her birthday, though it was a black halter-neck cutout gown.)
