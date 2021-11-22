Norris says P4 'got taken away' from McLaren in Qatar

Catch up with what the teams had to say following round 20 of the 2021 season, the Qatar Grand Prix at Losail International Circuit. "We did the maximum we could, I don't think anything more than P15 was possible today. We had a great first lap, gaining four places, and then we were in some nice battles for the rest of the evening. We struggled yesterday, but we knew with a good race we could finish ahead of both Haas and Williams – and that is what we delivered. We went for a two-stopper as we knew the degradation was high and the kerbs were hard, and at the end we were quicker than our rivals. Given where we started, we have to be satisfied with our race today."

