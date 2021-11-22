Reports: Broncos reach 4-year extension with WR Courtland Sutton

Denver Post Broncos writer Ryan O’Halloran posts his Broncos Mailbag periodically during the season. Submit questions to Ryan here. The coach and quarterback of a team should probably be the two guys who lead by example more than anyone. It’s going to be pretty hard for Teddy Bridgewater to convince people he didn’t give up a touchdown trying to avoid contact and coach Vic Fangio punting down 17 with just over seven minutes remaining was basically a white flag. How is a fairly young roster trying to establish a winning culture going to view those decisions from their leaders?

