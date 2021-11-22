ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Trump supporter smacks phone from hand of person recording her at airport, promptly arrested

By The C Boarding Group
CBoardingGroup
CBoardingGroup
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

“Are you recording me? Do you have permission to record me?” asks the woman carrying a Trump flag at the Phoenix airport. She then smacks the phone from the hand of the woman recording her only to be promptly arrested by local...

cboardinggroup.com

Comments / 46

Rddc Mike
5d ago

they always start these things with "a Trump supporter". yet nothing wrong with them mentioning "democrats" want to do this if you're not jabbed. liberals are the enemy of this world.

Reply(6)
22
Will Brown
5d ago

She out and about carrying a controversial flag. It appears that she's looking for attention. So why is she surprised that she's being recorded.

Reply(2)
12
Jodi Vrooman
5d ago

No one has the right to put hands on another person without their consent. Kudos to the police officers for their prompt attention to this "Karen".

Reply(1)
7
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Arizona State
IFLScience

Baby In Brazil Born With 12-Centimeter-Long "True" Human Tail

A baby boy in Brazil has been born with a 12-centimeter-long (5 inches) "true" human tail, which are extremely rare with only 40 cases reported in scientific literature. The new case is described in the Journal of Pediatric Case Reports. The boy, who has been kept anonymous in the report,...
AMERICAS
The Independent

Transgender woman left with broken jaw after guards put her in male prison, lawsuit claims

A transgender woman was badly beaten after being forced to share a jail cell with three men last year, leaving her with a jaw fractured in two places, according to a lawsuit.Kristina Frost is suing San Diego County and its sheriff’s department for damages, accusing them of negligence and failure to protect or deliberate indifference to safety risks and needs.According to the lawsuit, Ms Frost’s driver’s licence and other paperwork said she was a woman, and she had been wearing “feminine” clothes at the time of her booking.However, she was placed against her wishes in a “minimally monitored” cell with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
ktxs.com

Border Patrol in Texas arrests cartel member trying to flee in Rio Grande

TEXAS BORDER — Laredo Sector Border Patrol agents together with Webb County Constables arrested cartel member Jose Francisco Paz-Ruiz near downtown Laredo. Paz-Ruiz was taken into custody on Nov. 9. The 23-year-old Mexican national had outstanding warrants with Webb County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety and is allegedly a member of the transnational criminal organization known as Cartel Del Noreste.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Donald Trump
NBC Miami

Teen Suspect Wanted in Fatal I-595 Shooting is Famous R&B Artist's Son

The teen suspect wanted in connection with the fatal shooting of a man whose body was found on the side of Interstate 595 in Davie last month is the son of a famous R&B artist. Broward Sheriff's Office officials announced Wednesday that they're searching for 17-year-old Marcus Ramone Cooper in...
DAVIE, FL
The Independent

Man dies two weeks after sharing video boasting about Covid-19 symptoms but saying virus wasn’t real

A Canadian man has died two weeks after he boasted about having Covid-19 symptoms while insisting the virus isn’t real in a livestreamed video.Mak Parhar was found dead by paramedics at his home in New Westminster, British Columbia, on Thursday morning. His cause of death is still under investigation, Global News reported.Mr Parhar, who was an outspoken opponent of Canada’s mask and vaccine mandates throughout the pandemic, dismissed the existence of Covid-19 — which he referred to as “convid” — in an October 21 Twitch livestream.He reported experiencing several symptoms associated with the virus, including a cough, chills and fatigue,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Smack#Thanksgiving#Americans#Tiktok#Jennirocha86
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Are Banned From Going Here, Starting Jan. 8

Vaccinations were originally seen as a one-way ticket out of the pandemic, but many countries, including the U.S., have since found that containing COVID is trickier than anticipated. Amid a surging number of summer infections due to the fast-spreading Delta variant and a slowing pace of vaccinations, the virus has continued to spread over the last year. As health officials continue to urge unvaccinated people to get the COVID shot, new vaccine mandates have begun popping up here and abroad. In the U.S., many major cities are now requiring proof of vaccination for most indoor spaces, and overseas, similar requirements have been put into place. In fact, restrictions against unvaccinated people are already seeping into next year.
PHARMACEUTICALS
TheDailyBeast

Missing 4-Year-Old Told Police ‘My Name Is Cleo’ When Found Locked in House

It is no exaggeration to say that no one really thought 4-year-old Cleo Smith, who vanished without trace from her parents’ tent 18 days ago, would be found alive. But early Wednesday morning, police broke into a home in Carnarvon, Australia, about 50 miles from where she disappeared and a few blocks from where her family had been agonizing over her disappearance, and found her alone. Cleo was snatched with her sleeping bag from a multi-room camping tent in the early hours of Oct. 16, while her infant sibling slept nearby.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
The Independent

McDonald’s staff hid in fridge to avoid customer who started a fight after restaurant ran out of menu item

Staff at a McDonald’s in Henry County, Georgia, were allegedly forced to defend themselves with a crowbar and hid from a customer in a fridge after a fight broke out. It began on Tuesday evening when a customer became upset at the Bill Gardner Parkway restaurant, after it had run out of something on their order.A staff member, aged 16, told WSB-TV 2 Atlanta that the customer began to hurl coffee at the drive-thru window, before banging on it, and grabbing a chair. A cell phone video shows staff retaliating by throwing a coffee back towards the customer...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBoardingGroup

CBoardingGroup

Los Angeles, CA
1K+
Followers
247
Post
727K+
Views
ABOUT

We. Do. Business Travel. Travel News, Tips and Travel Hacks for business travelers. Learn how to travel like a pro with travel tips, travel news and lots of travel humor - all from frequent travelers.

 https://cboardinggroup.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy