Despite the unpredictable twists and turns of 2021 that complicated our anticipated return to “normal,” the U.S. industrial real estate market has flourished. Particularly as the end of year nears, the dangers of the Delta variant appear to be in steady decline, further supporting economic forces that have powered the industrial market throughout the pandemic. In fact, the sector is realizing its greatest performance yet: during the third quarter, an all-time high of 133.8 million square feet was absorbed nationally, driven primarily by third-party logistics and distribution occupiers.

REAL ESTATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO