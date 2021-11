While strides are being made to make electric vehicles more commonplace and attractive here in the United States, in England, it's looking like electric vehicles are an even greater symbol of the future. Starting next year, installing electric vehicle chargers is a mandatory requirement for a variety of new buildings — from new homes to grocery stores (and even properties that have been "substantially refurbished" and featuring 10 or more parking spaces). Designed to dovetail with the rise of personal electric vehicles, the hope is that new homes and developments will make charging as easy as refueling at a gas station. With a major global market like England making a step like this, the hope is that other major motor markets in the west — especially the U.S. — will be able to adopt similar strategies to not just incorporate more EV charging stations, but make electric vehicles more appealing and accessible to the everyday auto buyer. That's not all we're diving into today. Get the details on Yeti's Gear Garage events, Swedish work bikes that look straight out of an Ikea catalog and the robot cleaner that has us asking, "What the heck is a sonic mop?" This is Today in Gear.

