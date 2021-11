Michelle Keefe knows what she’s talking about when it comes to the challenges facing mothers returning to the workforce after taking years off to care for children. Before becoming a mother of three, Keefe had started and sold her own space-planning company, Misha K, and was determined to switch careers. She went so far as to enroll at Harvard University to earn a master’s degree in environmental management. Along the way she got married, raised three children (today ages 8, 11 and 13), before deciding that environmental management wasn’t the way to go.

RELATIONSHIPS ・ 2 DAYS AGO