Method Man and the stars of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ talk second season

By CNN Newsource
Idaho8.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen it comes to his character, lawyer Davis MacLean, on “Power Book II: Ghost,” Method Man says he’s ultimately after exactly what the title of the drama proclaims. “Power,” the rapper-turned-actor responded when asked about the character’s motivation. “I think Davis eventually wants a seat at the table. He wants to...

localnews8.com

