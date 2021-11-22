Method Man and the stars of ‘Power Book II: Ghost’ talk second season

If you are new to the Power universe, there’s a lot of catching up to do. For now, let’s get to the basics. James “Ghost” St. Patrick is dead, and in Power Book II, his college-aged son Tariq St. Patrick is the star of this new universe. In season one, we watched Tariq navigate life as a fatherless college student-slash-drug dealer whose sole focus is to get his mother, who has been convicted of killing his father, out of prison. He knows that she’s innocent because he is the one responsible for taking his father’s life. Tariq’s book smarts coupled with his street smarts allow him to survive crooked fame-seeking attorneys (Davis Maclean and Cooper Saxe), nosy nieces (Saxe’s niece), the infamous Tejada family (Aunty Monet and her crazy-ass son Cane), and overbearing professors who are complicit in exploiting Black youth (Professor Jabari Reynolds).

TV SERIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO