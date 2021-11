Joe Tizzard has no ground concerns for number one Ladbrokes Trophy hope Fiddlerontheroof as the yard attempt to win the Newbury feature for a third time. The former Grade One Tolworth Hurdle winner made a successful return to the track last month, taking the Colin Parker Memorial Intermediate Chase at Carlisle in a track record time, despite the official going being described as soft.

SPORTS ・ 11 DAYS AGO