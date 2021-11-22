ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gov. Ricketts on UNL Chancellor: 'I don't believe anything he says anymore'

KSNB Local4
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts took aim Monday at UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green's citing of professor and author Ibram Kendi in the university's strategy to combat racism. Ricketts: University needs to address minority...

