ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

FULL VIDEO: Gov. Ricketts comments on Critical Race Theory, NU's initiative

KSNB Local4
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts took aim Monday at UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green's citing of professor and author Ibram Kendi in the university's strategy to combat racism. Ricketts: University needs to address minority...

www.ksnblocal4.com

Comments / 0

Related
WATN Local Memphis

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves says fighting critical race theory, election integrity among top priorities for 2023

JACKSON, Miss — Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves has released his Executive Budget Recommendations for the 2023 Fiscal Year. Reeves said the recommendations “best position Mississippi for long-term economic growth, increases in educational gains, improved public safety, effective workforce development, and a lower overall tax burden on Mississippians.”. Reeves listed his...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
KSNB Local4

Santa comes to Kearney

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts took aim Monday at UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green's citing of professor and author Ibram Kendi in the university's strategy to combat racism. Ricketts: University needs to address minority performance 'discrepancies'. Updated: 6 hours ago. After vocalizing his opposition to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln plan to combat...
KEARNEY, NE
WLOX

Eliminating income tax, critical race theory included in Gov. Reeves’ 2023 budget proposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves unveiled his fiscal year 2023 executive budget recommendation. Like previous years, the Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation outlines a plan to “best position Mississippi for long-term economic growth, increases in educational gains, improved public safety, effective workforce development, and a lower overall tax burden on Mississippians.”
JACKSON, MS
KSNB Local4

Gov. Ricketts on UNL Chancellor: 'I don't believe anything he says anymore'

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts took aim Monday at UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green's citing of professor and author Ibram Kendi in the university's strategy to combat racism. Ricketts: University needs to address minority performance 'discrepancies'. Updated: 3 hours ago. After vocalizing his opposition to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln plan to combat...
EDUCATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Pete Ricketts
News Channel Nebraska

Ricketts' war with NU officials over race-related issues boiling over

A race war between Gov. Pete Ricketts and the University of Nebraska is boiling over. Ricketts today announcing that he has "lost all faith" in UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green. Ricketts' comments following a huge pat on the back to Green by NU President Ted Carter. All of this is tied...
POLITICS
kvrr.com

Burgum signs critical race theory, vaccine exemption bills

BISMARCK, N.D. – North Dakota’s Republican-controlled Legislature has endorsed bills to prevent COVID-19 vaccine mandates and the teaching of certain concepts of race and racism, as lawmakers completed their five-day special session. Gov. Doug Burgum signed the measure banning the teaching of critical race theory after the Senate gave its...
FARGO, ND
KSNB Local4

Ricketts: University needs to address minority performance 'discrepancies'

Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts took aim Monday at UNL Chancellor Ronnie Green's citing of professor and author Ibram Kendi in the university's strategy to combat racism. Gov. Ricketts on UNL Chancellor: 'I don't believe anything he says anymore'. Updated: 7 hours ago. Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts had harsh words for...
COLLEGES
KSNB Local4

Ricketts on Chancellor Green's 'anti-racist' plan citing Ibram Kendi

Ricketts: University needs to address minority performance 'discrepancies'. After vocalizing his opposition to the University of Nebraska-Lincoln plan to combat racism, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts said Monday that the university does need to address minority performance "discrepancies." Gov. Ricketts on UNL Chancellor: 'I don't believe anything he says anymore'. Updated:...
COLLEGES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Critical Race Theory#Christmas#Nu#Unl#St Cecilia High School#Cecilia High School#Chicken Noodle Dinner
INFORUM

Letter: Anti-critical race theory bill is a loss for North Dakota

I am distressed and greatly disappointed at the easy-breezy passage of the anti-critical race theory bill passed in the North Dakota Legislature introduced by Rep. Jim Kasper of Fargo and signed into law by Gov. Doug Burgum. For many of our legislators, it was about adding a big win to...
FARGO, ND
KSNB Local4

25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway: Key 8 drawing

The long days and long nights take a toll on medical professionals, but a team at CHI Health Saint Francis did the research to find out to help nurses. World War Two veteran Jack Wilson disappointed by final settlement. Updated: 20 hours ago. World War Two veteran Jack Wilson must...
LIFESTYLE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
nebraska.gov

Gov. Ricketts’ Thanksgiving Statement

LINCOLN – Today, Governor Pete Ricketts issued the following statement in observance of Thanksgiving Day, which will be celebrated November 25, 2021. “Four hundred years ago, the Pilgrims celebrated the first Thanksgiving out of gratitude for God’s provision. Generations of Americans have carried on the tradition they started. Each November, we gather with family and friends to give thanks for the blessings we’ve been given. As we enjoy turkey, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin pie this Thanksgiving, we have many reasons to be grateful. We live in a free and prosperous Republic. The Good Life is growing and creating great opportunities. Nebraska is full of strong communities that are great places to live, work, and raise a family.”
POLITICS
KSNB Local4

Grand Island woman gifts car to co-worker

The long days and long nights take a toll on medical professionals, but a team at CHI Health Saint Francis did the research to find out to help nurses. Heartland United Way drew another key during its 25 Keys of Christmas Car Giveaway. World War Two veteran Jack Wilson disappointed...
GRAND ISLAND, NE
ABC 15 News

Katie Hobbs campaign for Arizona governor takes a hit following discrimination suit verdict

PHOENIX — A recent OH Predictive Insights poll showed Secretary of State Katie Hobbs with a decisive lead in Arizona’s Democratic Primary race for Governor. Hobbs had 42% of the vote and her closest rival, Marco Lopez, has 8% of the vote. But Hobbs’ good fortune began to change earlier this month after a federal jury awarded Taloyna Adams, a Democratic policy advisor for the state senate, $2.75 million.
ARIZONA STATE
KSNB Local4

NSP introduces five new K9s with 2022 calendar

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) - The Nebraska State Patrol is introducing the newest police service dogs serving Nebraska with a calendar that is available to the public. NSP has added five new K9s in 2021. “Our Police Service Dog Unit does phenomenal work across our entire state,” said Captain Jason...
NEBRASKA STATE
WTOK-TV

Eliminating income tax, critical race theory included in Gov. Reeves’ 2023 budget proposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves unveiled his fiscal year 2023 executive budget recommendation. Like previous years, the Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation outlines a plan to “best position Mississippi for long-term economic growth, increases in educational gains, improved public safety, effective workforce development, and a lower overall tax burden on Mississippians.”
JACKSON, MS
WLBT

Eliminating income tax, critical race theory included in Gov. Reeves’ 2023 budget proposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves unveiled his fiscal year 2023 executive budget recommendation. Like previous years, the Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation outlines a plan to “best position Mississippi for long-term economic growth, increases in educational gains, improved public safety, effective workforce development, and a lower overall tax burden on Mississippians.”
JACKSON, MS
WDAM-TV

Eliminating income tax, critical race theory included in Gov. Reeves’ 2023 budget proposal

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves unveiled his fiscal year 2023 executive budget recommendation. Like previous years, the Fiscal Year 2023 Executive Budget Recommendation outlines a plan to “best position Mississippi for long-term economic growth, increases in educational gains, improved public safety, effective workforce development, and a lower overall tax burden on Mississippians.”
JACKSON, MS

Comments / 0

Community Policy