As 2021 draws to a close and the flow of new music slows to a trickle, it’s nearly time for Paste Music to shift focus from each week’s releases to those of the year as a whole, reflecting on our favorite sounds from this trip around the sun. This New Music Friday has some noise to make before that happens, though, with the loudest easily being an Adele record many are crowning her best yet. For the more indie-inclined (indie-clined? No, nevermind), there’s the reliably satisfying new Ovlov record, as well as a jazzy new rework album from Beach Fossils. And that’s not even mentioning the reunion of Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, the impressive debut of Mandy, Indiana and more. Listen up!

MUSIC ・ 9 DAYS AGO