The Outlaws - Review

Ghostbusters as a franchise is something that I have a turbulent relationship with – I never watched the second film, but had fun with the first and really liked the 2016 movie, its attempt to do something different with the franchise was welcomed and it still holds up quite well despite its fairly generic ending. It seems like “fairly generic endings” was probably what Ghostbusters: Afterlife was going for – because there’s about 45 minutes of decent material here – decent in the sense that if it were an original film, it’d be a pretty good investigation – taking the premise of a family moving to their grandfather’s house and finding mysterious going-ons in the village around it that are connected to a mountain nearby. But then Afterlife goes full nostalgia-bait, intent on delivering nothing but a shameless cash-grab that exists as nothing more than to satisfy the ever increasing media clickbait YouTube videos that boast “40 things that you might have missed”, without ever trying to make the film standalone in its own right. There's nothing wrong with connecting to what you loved in the past - but it should never come at the expense of what exists in the present.

