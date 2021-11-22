ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

UW Plays George Mason in Tourney, Team It Should Have Faced in 2006

By Dan Raley
HuskyMaven
HuskyMaven
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15g07V_0d41S5NF00

Washington and George Mason are basketball teams that have never met, but they should have 15 years ago.

They were 2006 NCAA East Regional semifinalists in Washington, D.C., hopeful Sweet 16 participants. Yet they passed each other only in the hallways.

A Brandon Roy-led Husky team reluctantly went home after suffering a 98-92 overtime loss to Connecticut, doing all it could except upend the Big East powerhouse.

Two nights later, George Mason's Patriots pulled off the impossible, toppling the same UConn team 86-84 in overtime and becoming an unlikely Final Four entrant in Indianapolis.

UW followers always insisted that Roy, a consensus All-American selection and budding NBA lottery pick, and his teammates could have beat George Mason and made it to Indy with just another break or two.

On Monday night, these teams finally find themselves on the floor together, as opponents in the Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, near the confluence of the South Dakota, Minnesota and Iowa state lines. Tipoff is at 6:30 p.m. PT, with ESPN+ broadcasting the action. It's the first of three games in as many nights for all participants.

After 15 years, George Mason (4-1) still is a fairly competitive basketball team in the Atlantic 10 Conference, having beaten 20th-ranked Maryland 71-66 already this season in a non-league encounter.

Not so the Huskies (2-2), who are still trying to distance themselves from rock bottom, which was a 5-21 showing last winter with nearly a whole different cast of scholarship players.

Holdover Hopkins basketballers will note something readily familiar about these Patriots, who are based out of Fairfax, Virginia.

George Mason's second-leading scorer is D'Shawn Schwartz, a 6-foot-7 forward and a transfer who played the previous four seasons for Colorado, starting 99 games for the Buffaloes, many of them against the UW.

Now averaging 15.4 points per game, Schwartz led his team past Maryland with a 24-point, 9-rebound and 3-steal outing. He's one of four double-figure scorers in the starting lineup.

Meantime, the Huskies are a little better than last season's basketball disaster, but they'll likely have to be a lot more successful to keep five-year coach Mike Hopkins in his job.

For now, Hopkins sends a smallish lineup onto the floor, one that has trouble shooting, not an ideal combination for success. The Huskies connect on just 33 percent of their shots from the field, 24.1 from 3-point range.

To its credit, this revamped UW team plays hard at all times and gets into an effective full-court, turnover-causing press on command.

Terrell Brown Jr., a graduate student and 6-foot guard who previously played for Arizona and Seattle U, tops the Huskies in scoring at 20.8 points per game, dropping 30 on Wyoming in his most recent outing.

Key to the UW competing at a higher level this season will be its ability to get McDonald's All-American Jackson Grant, a 6-foot-10 freshman forward from Olympia, Washington, ready to play as a collegian. Hopkins' team won't be competitive in the long run unless it finds an inside offensive presence, especially with such poor perimeter shooters.

Once the Huskies and George Mason finally settle things on the court, Hopkins' team will face South Dakota State (4-1) on Tuesday night at 6 and Steve Alford-coached Nevada (1-3) on Wednesday afternoon at 4, with all games shown on the ESPN+ network.

Go to si.com/college/washington to read the latest Husky Maven stories as soon as they’re published. Not all stories are posted on the fan sites.

Find Husky Maven on Facebook by searching: Husky Maven/Sports Illustrated

Follow Dan Raley of Husky Maven on Twitter: @DanRaley1 and @HuskyMaven

Comments / 0

Related
WSLS

Virginia Tech women beats George Mason on the road

BLACKSBURG, Va. – Elizabeth Kitley secured a double-double with 23 points and 10 rebounds to help the Virginia Tech women’s basketball team knock off the George Mason Patriots 81-52 on the road Sunday. In addition to Kitley’s impressive showing, the Hokies (3-0) were led by Aisha Sheppard, who had 16...
VIRGINIA STATE
clevelandstar.com

No. 20 Maryland goes for 4-0 start vs. George Mason

No. 20 Maryland opened the season with three wins over five days. The Terrapins can push it to 4-0 when they host George Mason on Wednesday in College Park, Md. Maryland has notched victories over Quinnipiac, George Washington and Vermont so far, though it trailed at halftime in the latter two games before mounting comebacks. Eric Ayala and Fatts Russell scored 22 points apiece Saturday to bring the Terrapins back from an early nine-point deficit and beat Vermont, 68-57.
MARYLAND STATE
Collegiate Times

Women’s basketball defeats George Mason 81–52

With 23 points and 10 rebounds, junior Elizabeth Kitley led the women’s basketball team to a 81–52 win over the George Mason Patriots Sunday, Nov. 14. The Hokies dominated on both offense and defense, grabbing 46 rebounds over George Mason’s 28 and forcing 16 George Mason turnovers. The Hokies’ success...
BASKETBALL
testudotimes.com

No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball vs. George Mason preview

No. 20 Maryland men’s basketball had a successful first week of the 2021-22 season. The Terps started off with a win over Quinnipiac followed by victories over George Washington on Thursday and Vermont on Saturday. Guards Fatts Russell and Eric Ayala lead the team in scoring averaging 16.3 and 15.3...
MARYLAND STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
State
Nevada State
State
Maryland State
State
Minnesota State
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
State
Connecticut State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
Virginia State
247Sports

Mark Turgeon on George Mason loss: "You can't just show up and play."

After a surprising 71-66 loss to George Mason on Wednesday night, Maryland basketball coach Mark Turgeon said he saw signs of trouble the previous day at practice. "Well, we didn't approach things right yesterday. So hopefully that'll teach them a lesson. Right? I mean, I'm a positive guy and I had to get on them yesterday in practice quite a bit. And say some language I don't like really saying, I don't usually use that much," he said. "Because we just we took the day off. And then look what happened. So hopefully they learned from that, you just can't show up and play. It's not all the guys. It was just a few of the guys, and guys that are really important to us. And so they gotta approach it differently."
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Daily

Brown Jr. and Fuller lead UW past George Mason in well-rounded display

Every time the Patriots looked to take the lead, the Huskies had an answer. In what was its best performance of the season, the Washington men’s basketball team grinded out a 77-74 victory against George Mason in the opening game of the Crossover Classic. “I’m really proud of our team,”...
COLLEGE SPORTS
theScore

CBB midweek betting preview: George Mason to play Maryland tough

Thanks to two victories earlier this week, our record is moving back to a respectable 4-5 overall. As college basketball teams get into their rhythm, it seems like our picks do too. We cover a total, an underdog, and a favorite for the Wednesday and Thursday schedule. George Mason @...
MARYLAND STATE
WJLA

Molson, Mason power James Madison past George Mason 67-64

HARRISONBURG, Va. (AP) — Takal Molson tossed in 19 points and Vado Morse hit a late go-ahead 3-pointer as James Madison edged George Mason 67-64 in nonconference play Friday night. James Madison trailed by a point when Morse, who tallied 14 points, buried a 3 to give the Dukes a...
BASKETBALL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
George Mason
KTVN.com

George Mason plays Nevada

George Mason (4-2) vs. Nevada (1-4) Sanford Pentagon, Sioux Falls, South Dakota; Tuesday, 7 p.m. EST. BOTTOM LINE: George Mason and Nevada look to bounce back from losses. Each squad is coming off of a loss this past Monday. Nevada lost 102-75 to South Dakota State, while George Mason fell 77-74 to Washington.
NEVADA STATE
stlouisnews.net

Washington meets George Mason in game full of newcomers

Two new-look teams meet in the opening round of the Crossover Classic on Monday in Sioux Falls, S.D. In coach Mike Hopkins' fifth year, Washington (2-2) comes with an overhauled roster, while George Mason (4-1) has a new coach, Kim English, who already has a huge win to his credit.
WASHINGTON STATE
uwdawgpound.com

George Mason Game Preview & How to Watch

(If you haven’t done so before you can sign up for an ESPN+ free trial this week to get the games online. It’s also just $6.99 per month and you can cancel before the end of the month so that it only costs you about $2.50 per game to watch all 3 this week. If you already have Disney+ or Hulu it’s also only a little bit extra to get the full bundle and add ESPN+.)
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uw#Nba Lottery#Ncaa East Regional#Patriots#Uconn#All American#Nba#Indy#Espn#Buffaloes
Larry Brown Sports

Ryan Day has warning for Michigan after blowout win

The Ohio State Buckeyes appear to be hitting their stride at the right time, and coach Ryan Day wants his biggest rival to know it. The Buckeyes throttled the Michigan State Spartans 56-7 on Saturday, turning a clash of top ten teams into an uncompetitive blowout. Ohio State jumped out to a 49-0 lead before halftime, and quarterback C.J. Stroud asserted his Heisman Trophy credentials by throwing for 432 yards and six touchdowns.
MICHIGAN STATE
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
pistolsfiringblog.com

Lincoln officially leaving for LSU

(post withdrawn by author, will be automatically deleted in 24 hours unless flagged) The tweet might not be real, but the smoke is. Folks on the sooner scoop board are beginning to worry. 4 Likes. TheButcher November 27, 2021, 3:15am #10. I was like wait what ?!?!?!. No way he’d...
LINCOLN COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Facebook
The Spun

Jim Harbaugh’s Comment On Ohio State Game Is Going Viral

Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh is more than ready for his team to take on Ohio State next Saturday. Harbaugh spoke to the media on that topic after the Wolverines blasted the Maryland Terrapins, 59-18 to get to 10-1. Let’s just say that he knows what’s at stake. “We want...
OHIO STATE
On3.com

Bryce Young reacts to Auburn players mocking Alabama celebration

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young didn’t take too kindly to Auburn players mocking the Crimson Tide receiver Jameson Williams‘ signature touchdown celebration. In a postgame interview following Alabama’s four-overtime win in the Iron Bowl, Young had a few words for the Tigers. “We saw it,” he said. “It was noted. But...
ALABAMA STATE
247Sports

Bowl projections: College Football Playoff coming into focus, New Year's Six locks

College football chaos is here thanks to rivalry weekend following Michigan's stunning win over Ohio State and Oklahoma State's thrilling Bedlam victory, results that tossed this week's College Football Playoff and bowl projections into a blender. Jim Harbaugh's first victory over the Buckeyes snapped an eight-game losing streak in the series and pushes the Wolverines into the Big Ten Championship, one win away from the program's first playoff berth.
OKLAHOMA STATE
HuskyMaven

HuskyMaven

Seattle, WA
910
Followers
972
Post
270K+
Views
ABOUT

HuskyMaven is a FanNation channel covering University of Washington athletics

Comments / 0

Community Policy