Adele Broke Down Crying When Her Former English Teacher Surprised Her Onstage

wmagazine.com
 6 days ago

Adele’s promotional concerts for her new album, 30, have been filled with emotional moments. Last week, while performing at the Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles as part of the CBS Special, Adele: One Night Only, she helped a man propose to his girlfriend before dedicating a performance of “When You Feel...

www.wmagazine.com

Black Enterprise

Adele Surprised On Stage By Black Teacher Who ‘Changed Her Life’ In Middle School

During a televised performance on Sunday, singer Adele shared an emotional moment with a teacher who she said made a great impact on her as a child. The singer, whose fourth album 30 was released on Friday, was filming an episode of the long-running British show, An Audience With, which, according to Bustle, brings together an audience of celebs and fans for a special performance by A-list musicians like Elton John and Celine Dion.
CELEBRITIES
Vulture

Sob Openly While Watching Adele Reunite With Her Old English Teacher

Every arty kid had that one teacher that made them feel like maybe there was a place for them in the world. Adele is no exception, and she got to reunite with her life-changing English teacher (and they’re always English teachers, aren’t they? Okay, sometimes they teach art.) on her ITV special. The British cousin to CBS’s Adele One Night Only had plenty of across-the-pond luminaries in attendance: David Tennant, chat-show host Graham Norton, rapper Stormzy, Emma Thompson, Samuel L. Jackson for some reason, and Adele’s former teacher Miss McDonald. When McDonald took the stage to meet her former pupil, Adele broke down in tears. Well, we all did. But Adele had to stop her own concert to get her makeup touched up. Luckily, comedian Alan Carr was around to do a stunning performance of “Make You Feel My Love.”
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Adele stuns fan by orchestrating surprise proposal at One Night Only concert: ‘She’s crying her eyes out!’

Adele stunned her audience by helping a fan pull off an emotional proposal during her two-hour TV special.The programme, which was pre-recorded in Los Angeles, included a performance by the star at the Griffith Observatory, as well as an interview of Adele by Oprah Winfrey.During the concert portion, the singer asked her audience for their cooperation in order to pull of a special surprised. She told them about a couple named Quentin and Ashley who have been together for seven years.Ashley, she explained, is a vegan chef who recently booked her first big catering job – an achievement she...
CELEBRITIES
Upworthy

Adele helped facilitate an impossible-to-top surprise proposal at her concert

Last night, Adele's first live concert in four years aired on CBS, and it was a night to remember for more reasons than that. Held at the beautiful Griffith Observatory in Los Angeles, the concert was a star-studded event with gorgeous views of the city. Hearing and seeing Adele sing in a stunning black evening gown while the sun set behind her felt almost indulgent in its perfection, but the night was made even more special with a surprise proposal Adele helped orchestrate.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fangirlish.com

Adele Reunites With A Teacher That Changed Her Life

Don’t mind me, I am just a sobbing mess over here. Why? Well that would be because of Adele, and I am not even listening to her album right now. Adele is in London and was filming An Audience With Adele. Like her performance in Los Angeles, the audience was filled with celebrities and fans. The whose who of the London elite were there to speak with the singer and watch her perform.
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

'I was constantly embarrassed': Holly Willoughby praises English teacher who helped her come to grips with her dyslexia after she was diagnosed 'quite late'

Holly Willoughby has told how her secondary school English teacher helped her as she struggled with dyslexia as a teenager. The TV presenter, 40, and her This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield, 59, discussed teachers who had inspired them on Monday's show after Adele was reunited with her year eight English teacher on her ITV special An Audience With Adele.
CELEBRITIES
Simplemost

Adele Breaks Down In Tears Reuniting With Former Teacher During Concert

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. Adele has a lot to be happy about these days. The 33-year-old award-winning singer’s...
MUSIC
q93fm.com

Adele has emotional reunion with her favorite teacher during UK concert

While you were crying to Adele’s new album, 30, this weekend, she was shedding some tears, too. The singer got emotional during her U.K. special An Evening with Adele when she was surprised by the teacher who changed her life. Actress Emma Thompson, who was in the audience, helped introduce...
CELEBRITIES
InspireMore

“This Could Be A Dream.” Adele Orchestrates Surprise Proposal For Her Biggest Fans.

There are a lot of beautiful, romantic proposal stories, but it’s hard to beat one that involves Adele. For her first live concert in four years, Adele wanted to go all out for the musical event that would later air on CBS. That’s why producers of the event called out to fans of the singer who were looking for a special way to propose. They asked them to submit a one-minute video explaining why they should be chosen for this once-in-a-lifetime opportunity.
CELEBRITIES
NBC News

Adele moved to tears after reuniting with English teacher

Adele broke into tears after she was surprised by her former English teacher during the singer's concert special "An Audience with Adele," which aired on Sunday. During the ITV pre-recorded concert at the London Palladium earlier this month, Adele took a question from British actor Emma Thompson, who asked if there was someone who supported, inspired or protected her "from all the trials and tribulations of life" when she was a child.
CELEBRITIES
American Songwriter

Adele Moved to Tears; Reveals How a Former Teacher Changed Her Life

Adele shocked the world when she announced her fourth studio album, 30. The record’s subsequent November 19 release quickly catapulted Adele’s fanfare to astronomical levels. Giving even more to her fans, the singer/songwriter from London interviewed with Oprah, which was soon followed by a pre-recorded concert special titled An Audience with Adele. The live show featured performances from 30, and the ITV event also included a surprise for the esteemed artist.
CELEBRITIES
purewow.com

