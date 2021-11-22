ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Real Estate

Why You Hire a Property Management Company

thekatynews.com
 6 days ago

Dealing with a certified property manager may add a great deal of value to your lease...

thekatynews.com

Comments / 0

Related
thekatynews.com

Purchasing a property in another town? here is how you can choose your long distance realtor

If you are keen on investing in a property out of city, state or country, the chances are that you need to hire a real estate agent to guide you and make a profitable deal for you. Do your homework before starting the process. Purchasing a property in another town can be tough considering you have to rely on agents for the process, and then there is regular commuting. So, before setting out to find […]
REAL ESTATE
commercialintegrator.com

Why You Should Offer Managed Services for Client Retention

For most businesses, client satisfaction and retention are the driving force behind our actions. Whether it’s a quick service call or a large multi-phase project, we do everything in our power to make sure we go above and beyond for our clients. And as our industry evolves, so do our clients’ needs and expectations. As service providers, this brings about several questions.
ECONOMY
Woodlands Online& LLC

Why Property Managers Need Touchless Access Control

As the manager of an apartment complex, you know that the security and satisfaction of your residents should be your top priorities. While it’s not easy to maintain security in a place where residents are routinely changing, modern technology makes it possible to protect residents and keep an eye on the building. One of the most essential pieces of your security system should be security cameras. In addition to setting up cameras in the usual outdoor places, such as by entries and exits, you should have cameras in garages, parking lots, laundry areas and other common spaces. Luckily, putting these cameras up is easier and even more beneficial than you think.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Property Management#Landlord#Renters
connectcre.com

NAI Hiffman Launches National Property Management Division

NAI Hiffman said Thursday it had launched a property management services division, Hiffman National. Already providing a full suite of services to more than 800 properties in 28 states, the Oak Brook, IL-based firm intends to bring its award-wining platform into all 50 states. “For several years, we’ve grown organically...
OAK BROOK, IL
TravelDailyNews.com

Property management platform Guesty unveils Guesty for hosts

Guesty, a leading property management platform that automates and streamlines all complex operational needs accompanying short-term rental management, announced the unveiling of Guesty For Hosts (Formerly Your Porter App), it’s newly branded and enhanced offering for small hosts and property owners. Built for the needs of those managing a handful of rentals, Guesty For Hosts is cost-effective, intuitive, fully optimized for mobile and has new users better managing their listings in a matter of minutes.
SOFTWARE
architectureartdesigns.com

Why You Should Hire an HVAC Contractor with Liability Insurance

Whether you need a new air conditioner or heater installed or you just need minor repairs on your HVAC system, you may be in the market for a qualified HVAC contractor. As you start looking for the right person for the job, one important detail to look for is insurance. Hiring a contractor who has liability insurance is a great way to protect yourself and your house. Here’s why that is.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Forbes

Why Change Is Inevitable, But How You & Your Business Manage It Isn’t

For most of us change provokes anxiety. How often as employees in organisations do we hear about proposed ‘restructuring ’and feel enthused by the prospect? Whilst often presented as innocuous amendments to company organograms, experience tells us that ‘restructuring’ can often mean dividing and/ or combining business functions, and this often means moving people into new teams and/ or departments.
ECONOMY
thekatynews.com

DigWorld Hiring for Hospitality Manager

We are looking for a passionate relationship builder, dynamic guest experiences cultivator, and savvy digital experience curator. Is that you? Come help us create memorable experiences for guests and employees through a construction-themed adventure park environment. DigWorld is the newest family-friendly entertainment option in the greater Houston area offering the...
JOBS
bostonrealestatetimes.com

Colantonio Hires Preconstruction Manager Brian Heney

Holliston, MA– Colantonio Inc. is announced its recent hire of Preconstruction Manager Brian Heney. Heney, who holds a BS and an AS in architectural engineering technology from Wentworth Institute of Technology, brings 20 years of experience in architecture to the firm. His work has focused on Massachusetts K-12 school projects, ensuring the quality and timely delivery of all design and construction documents in compliance with Massachusetts State Building Authority requirements.
HOLLISTON, MA
yoursun.com

PGD hires new manager for air center

PUNTA GORDA — With a new facility under construction, Punta Gorda Airport has created a new management position and hired Deron S. Webb to be air center director. It is the second new management position the airport has filled to handle increasing operations at the small but busy airport coded nationally as PGD.
PUNTA GORDA, FL
mediafeed.org

Need a seasonal job? These companies are hiring

If you are hoping to make some extra cash for the holidays, companies are looking to fill hundreds of thousands of seasonal positions in 2021. From retail and shipping to work-from-home customer service, businesses need people willing to work during bustling winter events and possibly beyond. So start your search for seasonal jobs with this extensive list of employers hiring now.
RETAIL
thekatynews.com

Bitcoin Will Hit 100K USD: Experts

It was a roller coaster ride for Bitcoin in 2021. After the up and then low, it has finally secured its highest position by securing 68K USD for the first time this year. However, it soon came down to 56K USD. So, with this roller coaster ride of Bitcoin, one can find too many more things happening. However, looking at the latest high point, it has remained all-time high. Yet, several experts feel that Bitcoin is one of the best ways to pass the 10K M. Most of the experts feel that sooner or later, Bitcoin will surpass the said limit sooner or later. However, the opinion of the experts varies from one expert to another. The volatility does not seem to be new. Several experts feel that some new digital currency-based investors have been highly conscious when allocating part and parcel of their profile to digital currency.
CURRENCIES
thekatynews.com

Do You Need A Boiler Service?

Does your boiler need a service? Read on and find out below. Boilers are essential to homes. However, they can be easily overlooked and forgotten about. If you didn’t already know, your boiler requires periodic maintenance and servicing. This is necessary to ensure that it continues to work in tip-top condition.

Comments / 0

Community Policy