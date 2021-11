The United States is often described as a melting pot because it’s home to people from many backgrounds. That diversity is a badge of honor for many in the United States, and it’s one that foodies in particular may be especially thankful for. All sorts of ethnic cuisines are available throughout the United States, and a recent analysis of Google Trends data by the international foodie magazine Chef’s Pencil found that certain foods are especially popular among diners.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 11 DAYS AGO