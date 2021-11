As the manager of an apartment complex, you know that the security and satisfaction of your residents should be your top priorities. While it’s not easy to maintain security in a place where residents are routinely changing, modern technology makes it possible to protect residents and keep an eye on the building. One of the most essential pieces of your security system should be security cameras. In addition to setting up cameras in the usual outdoor places, such as by entries and exits, you should have cameras in garages, parking lots, laundry areas and other common spaces. Luckily, putting these cameras up is easier and even more beneficial than you think.

6 DAYS AGO