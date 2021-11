From the first three scrums on Saturday, it was clear that England wanted to box clever and I thought they were slightly fortunate. At the first, Andrew Brace awarded them a free-kick for an early engagement. I thought it was difficult to say for sure that South Africa were leaning in any more than England were. I understood his decision but might have ordered a re-set instead. England then asked for another put-in, and got a penalty for the same offence.

RUGBY ・ 7 DAYS AGO