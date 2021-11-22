ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Ex-Raider Ruggs remains on house arrest in fatal crash case

By KEN RITTER Associated Press
Times Daily
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS (AP) — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III received a stern talking-to from a Las Vegas...

www.timesdaily.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Roswell man arrested in connection to NE Albuquerque fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 19-year-old Roswell man has been arrested in a fatal crash in Albuquerque Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Montgomery Boulevard and Morris Street NE around 7:00 p.m. Police say Casino Salazar was driving a Chevrolet SUV at a high rate of speed westbound on Montgomery when he struck […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
bvtack.com

Raider’s Star Receiver Responsible for Fatal Crash

The promising career of 22-year-old Raiders wide receiver, Henry Ruggs III, has vanished overnight after news of his fatal DUI charge broke earlier this week. Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, an inebriated Ruggs got behind the wheel of a Corvette on the Las Vegas strip shortly before crashing into another vehicle and killing its driver. The details of the fatal incident became more alarming as reports of Ruggs driving at speeds north of 150 mph just moments before the crash came to light.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
Yardbarker

Henry Ruggs' lawyers question fire department response in fatal crash

Lawyers for Henry Ruggs III are now pointing their fingers at the Clark County Fire Department. David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, attorneys representing the former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver, claim firefighters waited 20 long minutes to respond to 911 calls. During that time, 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog perished as her car burned, having been ignited when Ruggs slammed into her from behind going in excess of 120 MPH.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#House Arrest#Henry Ruggs#Las Vegas#Stern#Ap#Raiders#Gps
AOL Corp

Henry Ruggs III remains on house arrest after nearly missing alcohol test

Former Las Vegas Raiders receiver Henry Ruggs III will remain on house arrest after nearly missing an alcohol test. A judge required Ruggs to appear in court Monday after he missed a call prompting him to take an alcohol test Nov. 13. Ruggs risked returning to jail over the missed...
NFL
KTNV 13 Action News

Ruggs to stay on house arrest; have alcohol monitoring 24/7

Henry Ruggs III will remain on house arrest and now have to wear an ankle monitor that tests his alcohol level. The former Las Vegas Raiders player appeared in front of Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum on Monday after he missed a daily alcohol test as part of his fatal DUI case following a Nov. 2 crash that resulted in the death of Tina Tintor.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
BBC

Three arrests after fatal Newton on Trent crash

Three men have been arrested over the death of a man who was killed in a crash in Lincolnshire. Officers were called to reports of a crash involving a Mitsubishi Shogun in Newton on Trent on Saturday night. "We believe a single vehicle was involved, which sadly resulted in the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Washington Post

Man arrested in fatal shooting of Peace Corps worker to remain jailed

An earlier version of this story misstated Dearay Wilson's detention status. This story has been corrected. A judge ruled Thursday that the man D.C. police arrested this week in the fatal shooting of a Peace Corps worker over the summer will remain jailed until his next court date in early December.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Independent Record

Carroll College football player arrested in fatal crash

A Carroll College football player was arrested after a crash that killed a fellow student and injured another female early Friday morning near Interstate 15 and Cedar Street, authorities said. The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Carroll College student Bridget Kirby, 20, of Spokane, Washington, Lewis and Clark County...
HELENA, MT
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DPS ARREST TRUCK DRIVER IN FATAL HIT AND RUN CRASH

DPS Troopers have arrested Matthew Brian Davis, 36, of Navasota, after an extensive investigation. On the night of November 5, 2021, just after 7:30 p.m., Davis, a logger pulled away from the stop sign on Mt. Mirah Road and turned west on SH 105. He failed to yield to a pickup truck driven by Gary Frank of Montgomery who was eastbound on SH 105. Frank slammed into the rear of Davis’s 18-wheeler which almost sliced through the vehicle. Despite the crash, Davis did not stop but continued west on SH 105. Gary Frank was pronounced deceased on the scene. Immediately Troopers gathered evidence from the scene and started looking for security video along SH 105. They were able to locate one black and white camera close to the scene. The video showed a light-colored tractor-trailer pulling a lowboy trailer turn onto SH 105 and being struck on the left rear of the trailer. Troopers also located another security camera close to Stonham several miles west of the crash scene. In that video Troopers observed the white tractor-trailer pass and almost immediately apply its brakes. As he did the Trooper could see in the video there were no lights on the left side of the trailer. The truck turned south on FM 234. A few days later a press release was issued by DPS with the images of the truck. Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputy Padlock was able to identify the truck as he had seen it in his patrol area. Also, a Crimestoppers Tip came in with information. Troopers went to 4977 Tall Pine Road in Navasota and located the truck seen in the video. The truck appeared to be a white Volvo, with wind flares and a single exhaust as seen in the video. The only thing missing was the decals. Further investigation revealed a clean area of the truck where the decals had been. Also seen in the video were red lights on the top rear area of the cab which are used when hauling wide loads. Those were not there but once again a clean area where they had been. Davis told Troopers he was the only one who drives the truck and stated he drove it for a logging operation on the day of the crash but had no knowledge of the crash. Near where the Volvo was parked was a lowboy trailer. As the Trooper approached it he could smell fresh paint. On the left side of the trailer, there was fresh paint. A piece of wood was leaning against the tires and when moved the Trooper observed the front left axle tire was shredded and severe damage was done to the wheel with a large amount of dirt packed in it. Under the trailer was extensive damage along with a missing triangular anchor in which the weld marks matched the one found at the scene. Davis still denied he was involved in a crash but could not explain why one side of the trailer was painted white while the rest was black. Davis was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Jail, however, he was transferred to the hospital for a medical condition but then returned to the jail where he remains on a $50,000 bond. Davis is charged with failure to stop and render aid-accident involving death, a second-degree felony. The truck and trailer were seized as evidence by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.
NAVASOTA, TX
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina men arrested after fatal road rage crash

Two North Carolina men are facing charges in connection with what police describe as a road rage incident which led to a three-car crash that killed a man, police said. Wilmington police said in a news release that officers arrested Thomas James Blyth, 25, and William Riley Gates, 43, and charged them both with involuntary manslaughter, reckless operation and exceeding the posted speed.
WILMINGTON, NC
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Raider Ruggs Ordered Back to Court After Missing Daily Booze Check

A judge has ordered former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III to appear in court next week after he missed a required alcohol test. Appearing on their client’s behalf on Wednesday, Ruggs’ lawyers argued the 22-year-old had “been dutiful” and “self-tested shortly after the missed test” last weekend. An attorney blamed the skipped check on malfunctioning testing equipment. “It doesn’t matter,” Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum replied. “He still missed it.” Ruggs will have to appear before her next Monday.
NFL
NBC Washington

Woman Arrested After Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash in Manassas

A 23-year-old woman was arrested after police say she fatally struck a 74-year-old man in Manassas, Virginia, and then escaped the scene. Keiry Beatriz Álvarez Contreras was charged Tuesday night with felony hit and run in the crash that killed José Pastor Manzanares, of Manassas Park. She was also accused of driving without a license.
MANASSAS, VA
ABC6.com

Two arrested in East Providence after crashing into house

EAST PROVIDENCE, R.I. (WLNE)- Two people were arrested early on Thanksgiving morning after crashing into a home on Tab Avenue, according to police. Police said that the crash caused severe structural damage to the home as well as a gas leak. Everyone inside got out safely and the gas leak was secured.
EAST PROVIDENCE, RI

Comments / 0

Community Policy