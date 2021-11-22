Ex-Raider Ruggs remains on house arrest in fatal crash case

DPS Troopers have arrested Matthew Brian Davis, 36, of Navasota, after an extensive investigation. On the night of November 5, 2021, just after 7:30 p.m., Davis, a logger pulled away from the stop sign on Mt. Mirah Road and turned west on SH 105. He failed to yield to a pickup truck driven by Gary Frank of Montgomery who was eastbound on SH 105. Frank slammed into the rear of Davis’s 18-wheeler which almost sliced through the vehicle. Despite the crash, Davis did not stop but continued west on SH 105. Gary Frank was pronounced deceased on the scene. Immediately Troopers gathered evidence from the scene and started looking for security video along SH 105. They were able to locate one black and white camera close to the scene. The video showed a light-colored tractor-trailer pulling a lowboy trailer turn onto SH 105 and being struck on the left rear of the trailer. Troopers also located another security camera close to Stonham several miles west of the crash scene. In that video Troopers observed the white tractor-trailer pass and almost immediately apply its brakes. As he did the Trooper could see in the video there were no lights on the left side of the trailer. The truck turned south on FM 234. A few days later a press release was issued by DPS with the images of the truck. Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputy Padlock was able to identify the truck as he had seen it in his patrol area. Also, a Crimestoppers Tip came in with information. Troopers went to 4977 Tall Pine Road in Navasota and located the truck seen in the video. The truck appeared to be a white Volvo, with wind flares and a single exhaust as seen in the video. The only thing missing was the decals. Further investigation revealed a clean area of the truck where the decals had been. Also seen in the video were red lights on the top rear area of the cab which are used when hauling wide loads. Those were not there but once again a clean area where they had been. Davis told Troopers he was the only one who drives the truck and stated he drove it for a logging operation on the day of the crash but had no knowledge of the crash. Near where the Volvo was parked was a lowboy trailer. As the Trooper approached it he could smell fresh paint. On the left side of the trailer, there was fresh paint. A piece of wood was leaning against the tires and when moved the Trooper observed the front left axle tire was shredded and severe damage was done to the wheel with a large amount of dirt packed in it. Under the trailer was extensive damage along with a missing triangular anchor in which the weld marks matched the one found at the scene. Davis still denied he was involved in a crash but could not explain why one side of the trailer was painted white while the rest was black. Davis was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Jail, however, he was transferred to the hospital for a medical condition but then returned to the jail where he remains on a $50,000 bond. Davis is charged with failure to stop and render aid-accident involving death, a second-degree felony. The truck and trailer were seized as evidence by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.

