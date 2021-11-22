ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Ex-Raider Ruggs remains on house arrest in fatal crash case

By KEN RITTER
 6 days ago
Raiders Ruggs Fatal Crash Football FILE - Former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III makes an initial appearance in Las Vegas Justice Court in Las Vegas, Wednesday, Nov. 3, 2021. A Las Vegas judge told attorneys for Henry Ruggs III on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, to get their own subpoena for fire department records about the fatal crash and fire the ex-Raiders wide receiver is accused of causing by driving drunk at speeds up to 156 mph. (Steve Marcus/Las Vegas Sun via AP, Pool, File) (Steve Marcus)

LAS VEGAS — (AP) — Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III received a stern talking-to from a Las Vegas judge but was allowed to remain on house arrest with a continuous alcohol monitor on one ankle and a GPS monitor on the other following a fatal crash he’s accused of causing by driving drunk.

Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum told Ruggs and his lawyers she was “comfortable with a higher level of monitoring” after a hearing about a delay in Ruggs providing a remote breath-alcohol test with a hand-held device on Nov. 13.

“But if there are any misses, if there are any problems, if there is any alcohol detected in your system, you need to know that’s going to be problematic for this court going forward,” she said.

Attorneys David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld said their client took a test anyway “out of an abundance of caution” on Nov. 13 and met a three-hour requirement by submitting the negative test.

“Henry still did the right thing by testing within the window,” Chesnoff said, standing with Ruggs before the judge. “He should not be punished because his case attracts so much attention.”

Since his Nov. 3 release from jail on $150,000 bail, Ruggs has passed more than 77 breath-alcohol tests, his lawyer told the judge.

Ruggs’ lawyers also submitted testimonials from two people who said they were with Ruggs when he missed the call Nov. 13, and didn’t hear a signal from the monitor.

Las Vegas police still have Ruggs’ cellphone, Chesnoff said, and he has now provided a new phone number to the monitoring system, SCRAM of Nevada.

The hand-held device emitted a signal while Ruggs stood before the judge, requiring Ruggs to submit a breath test after his court hearing.

Police and prosecutors say Ruggs, 22, and his girlfriend, Kiara Je’nai Kilgo-Washington, were injured in the pre-dawn Nov. 2 crash, when Ruggs’ Chevrolet Corvette slammed into the rear of a Toyota Rav4 that caught fire.

Tina Tintor, 23, died in the Toyota.

Chesnoff didn’t specify Ruggs’ injuries, but told the judge that a leg cast that initially prevented the use of the ankle monitor has been removed.

Chesnoff and Schonfeld are fighting separately to block prosecutors from accessing Ruggs’ medical records, and an attorney for Kilgo-Washington has launched a similar effort on her behalf. A Dec. 8 hearing is scheduled on that question.

Prosecutors say Ruggs’ blood-alcohol level was 0.16% — twice the legal limit for drivers in Nevada — and his vehicle hit speeds of 156 mph (251 kph) before the crash.

Ruggs is due for a Dec. 16 evidence hearing on two felony driving under the influence charges that each carry mandatory prison time of two to 20 years if he’s convicted, plus felony reckless driving and a misdemeanor weapon charge. Police say they found a loaded handgun in his wrecked sports car.

The Raiders released Ruggs just hours after the crash.

The team made Ruggs their first pick in the 2020 NFL draft, from Alabama, and he had been an emerging star for the Raiders this season.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Related
Independent Record

Carroll College football player arrested in fatal crash

A Carroll College football player was arrested after a crash that killed a fellow student and injured another female early Friday morning near Interstate 15 and Cedar Street, authorities said. The deceased has been identified as 20-year-old Carroll College student Bridget Kirby, 20, of Spokane, Washington, Lewis and Clark County...
HELENA, MT
reviewjournal.com

Ex-prosecutor: Troopers’ mistakes marred fatal DUI case

A former Clark County prosecutor says the Nevada Highway Patrol made serious mistakes in its investigation of an impaired truck driver who ran over a pack of bicyclists near Searchlight in December, killing five. Former Chief Deputy District Attorney Thomas Moskal, who prosecuted Jordan Barson, 46, said body camera video...
CLARK COUNTY, NV
TheDailyBeast

Ex-Raider Ruggs Ordered Back to Court After Missing Daily Booze Check

A judge has ordered former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III to appear in court next week after he missed a required alcohol test. Appearing on their client’s behalf on Wednesday, Ruggs’ lawyers argued the 22-year-old had “been dutiful” and “self-tested shortly after the missed test” last weekend. An attorney blamed the skipped check on malfunctioning testing equipment. “It doesn’t matter,” Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum replied. “He still missed it.” Ruggs will have to appear before her next Monday.
NFL
Yardbarker

Henry Ruggs' lawyers question fire department response in fatal crash

Lawyers for Henry Ruggs III are now pointing their fingers at the Clark County Fire Department. David Chesnoff and Richard Schonfeld, attorneys representing the former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver, claim firefighters waited 20 long minutes to respond to 911 calls. During that time, 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her dog perished as her car burned, having been ignited when Ruggs slammed into her from behind going in excess of 120 MPH.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
reviewjournal.com

Suspected impaired driver arrested after fatal crash

A Las Vegas man has been arrested on suspicion of driving while impaired in a Thursday afternoon crash that killed one pedestrian and injured a second in central Las Vegas. Las Vegas police said at 4:39 p.m., two men were walking on the sidewalk of Twain Avenue near Royal Crest Street when a 1995 Chevrolet Silverado went up onto the sidewalk, then ran over both pedestrians. One of the pedestrians, a 46-year-old man from Las Vegas, was killed. The second pedestrian, also 46, suffered minor injuries.
LAS VEGAS, NV
reviewjournal.com

Henry Ruggs expected to appear in court in fatal DUI case

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs is expected to appear in court Monday morning in his fatal DUI case. On Wednesday, Las Vegas Justice of the Peace Suzan Baucum ordered Ruggs to attend the hearing in person after he missed one of his daily alcohol tests. Ruggs, who faces DUI...
LAS VEGAS, NV
PennLive.com

Pa. man sentenced to decades in prison for fatal crash, 5th DUI arrest

Moments before he was again sent to prison for decades, David Strowhouer addressed the family of the woman he killed in 2019 during his fifth DUI in nine years. “I’ve had a whole lot of time to think about what I did, and believe me when I say I can’t believe I took a human life,” Strowhouer, 32, said Monday to the family and friends of Deana Eckman as they gathered in a cramped courtroom in Media. “I’ve resigned myself to the fact that I will be in jail longer that most people in a DUI case, and I deserve that.”
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Post

Man arrested in fatal shooting of Peace Corps worker to remain jailed

An earlier version of this story misstated Dearay Wilson's detention status. This story has been corrected. A judge ruled Thursday that the man D.C. police arrested this week in the fatal shooting of a Peace Corps worker over the summer will remain jailed until his next court date in early December.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KRQE News 13

Roswell man arrested in connection to NE Albuquerque fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 19-year-old Roswell man has been arrested in a fatal crash in Albuquerque Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Montgomery Boulevard and Morris Street NE around 7:00 p.m. Police say Casino Salazar was driving a Chevrolet SUV at a high rate of speed westbound on Montgomery when he struck […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
thecoastlandtimes.com

North Carolina men arrested after fatal road rage crash

Two North Carolina men are facing charges in connection with what police describe as a road rage incident which led to a three-car crash that killed a man, police said. Wilmington police said in a news release that officers arrested Thomas James Blyth, 25, and William Riley Gates, 43, and charged them both with involuntary manslaughter, reckless operation and exceeding the posted speed.
WILMINGTON, NC
NECN

Arrest Made in Fatal Salisbury Hit-and-Run Crash

Police say they have arrested a man in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash involving a bicyclist over the weekend in Salisbury, Massachusetts. Deven M. Tanguay, 32, of Tewksbury, is charged with leaving the scene of a personal injury collision, death resulting; motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation; motor vehicle homicide by negligent operation; unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle; and a marked lanes violation. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Newburyport District Court on Tuesday.
SALISBURY, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOAT 7

Arrest made after Friday's fatal crash near Carnuel

An arrest has been made, following Friday's rollover accident on I-40 east, near Carnuel. Cheryl Stiles has been charged with vehicular homicide and DWI, as a result of the crash, which killed one person. According to a criminal complaint filed in Bernalillo County Metro Court, Stiles was traveling with a...
BERNALILLO COUNTY, NM
montgomerycountypolicereporter.com

DPS ARREST TRUCK DRIVER IN FATAL HIT AND RUN CRASH

DPS Troopers have arrested Matthew Brian Davis, 36, of Navasota, after an extensive investigation. On the night of November 5, 2021, just after 7:30 p.m., Davis, a logger pulled away from the stop sign on Mt. Mirah Road and turned west on SH 105. He failed to yield to a pickup truck driven by Gary Frank of Montgomery who was eastbound on SH 105. Frank slammed into the rear of Davis’s 18-wheeler which almost sliced through the vehicle. Despite the crash, Davis did not stop but continued west on SH 105. Gary Frank was pronounced deceased on the scene. Immediately Troopers gathered evidence from the scene and started looking for security video along SH 105. They were able to locate one black and white camera close to the scene. The video showed a light-colored tractor-trailer pulling a lowboy trailer turn onto SH 105 and being struck on the left rear of the trailer. Troopers also located another security camera close to Stonham several miles west of the crash scene. In that video Troopers observed the white tractor-trailer pass and almost immediately apply its brakes. As he did the Trooper could see in the video there were no lights on the left side of the trailer. The truck turned south on FM 234. A few days later a press release was issued by DPS with the images of the truck. Grimes County Sheriff’s Deputy Padlock was able to identify the truck as he had seen it in his patrol area. Also, a Crimestoppers Tip came in with information. Troopers went to 4977 Tall Pine Road in Navasota and located the truck seen in the video. The truck appeared to be a white Volvo, with wind flares and a single exhaust as seen in the video. The only thing missing was the decals. Further investigation revealed a clean area of the truck where the decals had been. Also seen in the video were red lights on the top rear area of the cab which are used when hauling wide loads. Those were not there but once again a clean area where they had been. Davis told Troopers he was the only one who drives the truck and stated he drove it for a logging operation on the day of the crash but had no knowledge of the crash. Near where the Volvo was parked was a lowboy trailer. As the Trooper approached it he could smell fresh paint. On the left side of the trailer, there was fresh paint. A piece of wood was leaning against the tires and when moved the Trooper observed the front left axle tire was shredded and severe damage was done to the wheel with a large amount of dirt packed in it. Under the trailer was extensive damage along with a missing triangular anchor in which the weld marks matched the one found at the scene. Davis still denied he was involved in a crash but could not explain why one side of the trailer was painted white while the rest was black. Davis was arrested and transported to the Montgomery County Jail, however, he was transferred to the hospital for a medical condition but then returned to the jail where he remains on a $50,000 bond. Davis is charged with failure to stop and render aid-accident involving death, a second-degree felony. The truck and trailer were seized as evidence by the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office.
NAVASOTA, TX
NBC Washington

Woman Arrested After Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash in Manassas

A 23-year-old woman was arrested after police say she fatally struck a 74-year-old man in Manassas, Virginia, and then escaped the scene. Keiry Beatriz Álvarez Contreras was charged Tuesday night with felony hit and run in the crash that killed José Pastor Manzanares, of Manassas Park. She was also accused of driving without a license.
MANASSAS, VA
