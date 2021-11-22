FHA Cash Out, Pre-Approval Letter, VOE, Digital Products; In-Depth Look Moving Rates; Servicing, AE, LO, FHA Jobs

The price of plenty of things, not just mortgages, is set by supply and demand. Forget the price of turkey… how ‘bout Christmas trees?! I don’t know how Christmas tree “experts” figure that out, but look for 10-30 percent higher prices than last year, and it has nothing to do with ships stuck in the Suez Canal or China closing down steel production ahead of the Olympics. It takes ten years to grow a tree to the right size, and 10 years ago Christmas tree farms were reeling from the recession and slashed plantings. And the demand for trees has been rising over the past several years. And we’re seeing demand for manufactured homes: shipments have been steadily rising since the 2009 recession. Manufactured houses hit their numerical peak in the late 1990s, with 390,000 shipments in January of 1999. Things bottomed out in December of 2010 with 40,000 shipments in December of 2010. Two months ago, in September, there were 104,000 manufactured homes shipped. These houses, not necessarily the single-wide or double-wide variety which are the butt of underwriting jokes, are constructed efficiently in a factory and then trucked out to the actual location, and are seen as a potential solution to the growing housing affordability crisis. Excluding the cost of land, the average site-built home cost $308,597 in 2020, compared to $87,000 for manufactured. (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and discuses Fed Chair Powell’s appointment.)
