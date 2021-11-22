ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
FHA Cash Out, Pre-Approval Letter, VOE, Digital Products; In-Depth Look Moving Rates; Servicing, AE, LO, FHA Jobs

By by: Rob Chrisman
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTime flies. For example, Thanksgiving week is here already. Debbie Harry, of Blondie fame, is 76 years old. Better.com has already been around five years. No lender wants to see the word “fraud” in its history while folks are watching its merger partner SPAC Aurora Acquisition: “Better.com has pushed fees and...

Jumbo, Non-QM, ARM News; Rates (and Stocks) Plummet in Thinly-Traded Market on Covid Variant News

As millions of Americans convince themselves that loading and unloading the dishwasher counts as exercise, while we are reminded that rates are impossible to predict when based on headlines risk like the COVID news out of South Africa, and while residential lenders (including jumbo and non-QM segments) wait for the annual setting by the FHFA for Freddie and Fannie conforming loan limits, unfortunately we are reminded that layoffs aren’t confined to wholesalers around the nation. For example, Chicago’s Interfirst notified authorities of a round in Charlotte. (Anyone looking for a job can post their resumes for free on www.LenderNews.com and employers can sign up for a nominal fee to view them.) The American Trucking Association warned that 2.5 million drivers will quit their jobs if the Biden administration does not reverse its coronavirus vaccination mandate, which has been suspended by the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. While we’re discussing working, in Portugal, it's now illegal for your boss to call outside work hours! (The podcast engineering staff took today off, but normally the day’s audio version of the commentary is available here; those interested in sponsoring it, or being interviewed for an upcoming show, should contact Robbie Chrisman.)
Jumbo, Non-QM, Credit, Processing Products; Sponsored Events; Conventional Conforming Trends

Ready to play Iowa's Thanksgiving dinner bingo? Coffee prices are at a 10-year high, but drinkers will figure out what to do to afford it. All day long people tell me what to do. Travel safe. Be well. Take care. Have a nice day. Fly safe. Have a nice trip. Take care. Drive safely. Have a nice weekend. I lose track of everything I’m supposed to be doing, but in the residential mortgage business there are plenty of ways to keep track. Volume is easy to measure, albeit not the most important. If your volume increased, or stayed the same, versus last October, congratulations. Although they were up a little last week, mortgage apps decreased over 15 percent year over year in October. On the other hand, the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index moved three points higher to 83 in November. And why not? It’s a good time to be a builder. NAR’s data show the youngest first-time-buying age ever recorded by NAR was 28 in 1991. The highest median age is 33, where it sits today, and they want to own homes. These 33-year-olds have savings, have demonstrated the ability to repay, and very much want to avoid being foreclosed upon as many of their parents were 10-12 years ago. (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and discuses changes to conventional conforming lending by investors.)
Refinance Share Increases as Borrowers Try to Outguess Fed

The Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) reports that the volume of loan applications submitted during the week ended November 19 increased slightly, continuing the weekly up and down pattern that has prevailed since the beginning of October. MBA says its Market Composite Index, a measure of that volume, increased 1.8 percent on a seasonally adjusted basis from one week earlier and was 0.1 percent higher on an unadjusted basis.
Tech, Sales, Subservicing Tools; Fee and Processing Changes Around the Industry; Fed Chair Powell Confirmed

The price of plenty of things, not just mortgages, is set by supply and demand. Forget the price of turkey… how ‘bout Christmas trees?! I don’t know how Christmas tree “experts” figure that out, but look for 10-30 percent higher prices than last year, and it has nothing to do with ships stuck in the Suez Canal or China closing down steel production ahead of the Olympics. It takes ten years to grow a tree to the right size, and 10 years ago Christmas tree farms were reeling from the recession and slashed plantings. And the demand for trees has been rising over the past several years. And we’re seeing demand for manufactured homes: shipments have been steadily rising since the 2009 recession. Manufactured houses hit their numerical peak in the late 1990s, with 390,000 shipments in January of 1999. Things bottomed out in December of 2010 with 40,000 shipments in December of 2010. Two months ago, in September, there were 104,000 manufactured homes shipped. These houses, not necessarily the single-wide or double-wide variety which are the butt of underwriting jokes, are constructed efficiently in a factory and then trucked out to the actual location, and are seen as a potential solution to the growing housing affordability crisis. Excluding the cost of land, the average site-built home cost $308,597 in 2020, compared to $87,000 for manufactured. (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and discuses Fed Chair Powell’s appointment.)
Mortgage Rates Under Pressure After Powell Nomination and Bond Auctions

Mortgage rates began the new week on a bad note with the average lender full erasing the improvement seen on Friday. This leaves many lenders at their highest levels since April, but in those cases, it should be noted that today's rates are extremely close to those seen in late October. In other words, we're essentially back in line with the highest levels in more than 7 months.
Sales, Automation, VA Cash Out Products; Inflation and Rates; Freddie and Fannie Updates

This morning I head to Kansas for the MBAKC annual membership luncheon later this week. Home price appreciation is doing just fine in Kansas City, and has been for quite some time, and here’s a fact: the windiest city in the United States is Dodge City where the average wind speed is 14 miles per hour. Here’s another fact: He’s been in it ever since for free. While we’re on servicing, although a large number of companies are selling their servicing either to raise cash or ahead of tax treatment changes, many companies either aren’t selling or are adding, and a certain percentage of them may want to take a gander at the current STRATMOR blog, “A Primer on Hedging Servicing.” (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and this week’s is sponsored by Richey May, a recognized leader in providing specialized advisory, audit, tax, technology, and other services in the mortgage industry and in banking.)
Flush with cash, FHA urged to lower mortgage insurance premiums

With the Federal Housing Administration once again looking well-capitalized to pay future claims, mortgage lenders say it’s time to think about reducing FHA mortgage insurance premiums to help make homes more affordable. But in an annual financial report to Congress, FHA officials warn that the FHA Mutual Mortgage Insurance fund...
Cash Isa rates moving up from previous record lows

Cash Isa rates are starting to move up from previous record lows, according to a financial information website.However, the typical rates available are still only a fraction of what savers could have received a couple of years ago.Like some mortgage rates, the savings rates on the market have been creeping up recently amid providers’ expectations that the Bank of England base rate will potentially increase soon.The choice of deals is also improving, with 382 products available, marking the highest number since March 2020 when there 417 deals, Moneyfacts.co.uk said.The average easy access Isa rate moved up to 0.26% in November,...
$1,100 Surprise Stimulus Will Hit Your Bank Account This December

The approximately $1 trillion in national assistant distributed to millions of households by three stimulus checks served several people. Still, there is no proof that the national government will give out a fourth stimulus debt. Some States Personal Funds. Corona Virus Delta alternatives are spreading over the nation, mentioning the...
‘Buy now, pay later’ is booming. But companies are facing pressure to change.

This holiday season, merchants are poised to use "buy now, pay later" like never before. Not just a hot new payments or ecommerce feature, it's also a key marketing feature to drive more sales for merchants. The growth has been quick. Consumers are expected to make $100 billion in "buy now, pay later" purchases in 2021, up from $24 billion in 2020, and could increase up to 15 times its current volume by 2025.
HPC calls to extend FHA’s servicing defect taxonomy comment period

An industry group in conjunction with consumer advocates is urging policymakers to extend discussions about a proposal aimed at better defining certain compliance standards for mortgage servicers. In a new letter, the Housing Policy Council and four consumer advocacy-group signatories pressed for federal officials to respond to earlier pleas calling...
Why the FHA should end its Life of Loan policy

Monday’s release of FHA’s annual financial report was great news, confirming continued strong growth in FHA’s capital ratio to over 8% — more than 4 times the required statutory minimum. It renewed debate over calls from groups like Community Home Lenders Association [of which this author is the executive director] for FHA to end its Life of Loan policy that it put in place in 2013 and to cut annual premiums back down to pre-crisis levels.
HUD: FHA'S 2021 Annual Report Shows Increase in Capital Reserves; DTI Remains Elevated

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) today released its fiscal year (FY) 2021 report to Congress on the financial health of the Federal Housing Administration (FHA) Mutual Mortgage Insurance Fund. In addition to its emphasis on delivering relief options to homeowners financially impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, FHA continued to deliver on its mission of enabling homeownership for first-time and low- and moderate-income, and households of color.
‘Fully vaccinated’ may be moving target in face of breakthroughs, omicron

More than a week after federal health officials greenlighted booster shots for all American adults, questions remain about what it means to be “fully vaccinated” against COVID-19 — and whether that definition might change for healthcare workers regulated by a federal vaccine mandate. The uncertainty looms as nursing homes and...
