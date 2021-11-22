FHA Cash Out, Pre-Approval Letter, VOE, Digital Products; In-Depth Look Moving Rates; Servicing, AE, LO, FHA Jobs

Ready to play Iowa's Thanksgiving dinner bingo? Coffee prices are at a 10-year high, but drinkers will figure out what to do to afford it. All day long people tell me what to do. Travel safe. Be well. Take care. Have a nice day. Fly safe. Have a nice trip. Take care. Drive safely. Have a nice weekend. I lose track of everything I’m supposed to be doing, but in the residential mortgage business there are plenty of ways to keep track. Volume is easy to measure, albeit not the most important. If your volume increased, or stayed the same, versus last October, congratulations. Although they were up a little last week, mortgage apps decreased over 15 percent year over year in October. On the other hand, the NAHB/Wells Fargo Housing Market Index moved three points higher to 83 in November. And why not? It’s a good time to be a builder. NAR’s data show the youngest first-time-buying age ever recorded by NAR was 28 in 1991. The highest median age is 33, where it sits today, and they want to own homes. These 33-year-olds have savings, have demonstrated the ability to repay, and very much want to avoid being foreclosed upon as many of their parents were 10-12 years ago. (Today’s audio version of the commentary is available here and discuses changes to conventional conforming lending by investors.)

RETAIL ・ 4 DAYS AGO