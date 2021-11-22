See Photos from the Country Music Hall of Fame Medallion Ceremony

Yesterday, three of BMI’s lauded songwriters took to the stage to accept their prestigious induction into the Country Music Hall of Fame. BMI Icons, Hank Williams Jr., and Dean Dillon, along with multiple award-winning songwriter and artist Marty Stuart, became the legendary Hall’s newest members, exemplifying their immense impact on both country music history and the industry itself. Paying musical homage to Williams during the Medallion Ceremony, which honored the 2020 class of inductees in 2021 due to the pandemic, were BMI songwriters Shooter Jennings, who sang “Feelin’ Better,” and Eric Church, who delivered “A Country Boy Can Survive,” while Stuart’s close friend Pastor Evelyn Hubbard sang “It’s Time to Go Home” and Ashley McBryde gave a memorable performance of “The Observations of a Crow.” Delivering part of the musical tribute to master songwriter, Dean Dillon, whose songs include an incredible 60+ recorded by legendary superstar George Strait (along with countless others), was BMI President’s Award recipient Kenny Chesney, who flawlessly performed “A Lot of Things Different.”

MUSIC ・ 6 DAYS AGO