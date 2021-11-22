ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beatles’ ‘Running Battle’ With ‘Let It Be’ Director

By Martin Kielty
 6 days ago
Peter Jackson discussed the “running battle” between the Beatles and Michael Lindsay-Hogg as the director racked up more than 60 hours of film from their Let It Be sessions in 1969. The resulting movie, also titled Let It Be, built from the material they let him use, was poorly...

HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
NME

‘Let It Be’ director says he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr thinks film is “miserable”

Michael Lindsay-Hogg, the director of The Beatles‘ Let It Be film, has said he “doesn’t care” that Ringo Starr isn’t a fan of the documentary. Released in 1970, the project captured the Fab Four during recording sessions for their 12th studio album – also titled ‘Let It Be’ – and drew particular attention to heated exchanges between Paul McCartney and George Harrison.
MOVIES
Rolling Stone

500 Greatest Albums Podcast: Why ‘Let It Be’ Is Way More Than the Beatles’ Breakup Record

In 2003, Rolling Stone published its definitive list of the 500 Greatest Albums of All Time, the most popular and most argued-over list in the magazine’s history. In 2020, we completely remade the list, adding more than 150 new titles. Then, in the Amazon Original podcast Rolling Stone’s 500 Greatest Albums, we delved further into the making and meaning of many of the records that made the cut, with exclusive insights from the artists who created them — and those who know them and their music best. In Season One, we explored classics like Taylor Swift’s Red, Public Enemy’s It...
MUSIC
Ringo Starr
Peter Jackson
reverb.com

The Gear of The Beatles' "Let It Be"

Photo by Express / Stringer, Getty Images. When The Beatles reconvened in early 1969 to make a new record, the concept was both clear and vague. What was clear is they wanted to "get back" to their roots—making music together, as a live band, with no overdubs. What was vague was how'd they document and present the work.
MUSIC
WNYC

Giles Martin Revisits The Beatles' 'Let It Be'

On Thanksgiving, Disney+ will begin streaming the first of the three-part docuseries, “The Beatles: Get Back,” made by Peter Jackson using footage of The Beatles in recording sessions for the album that would become Let It Be. The docuseries is the final piece of a months-long campaign that includes a photobook of the same name and Let It Be (Super Deluxe), a remastered and expanded box set of the original album. Giles Martin, the son of Beatles producer George Martin, helmed the new box set and mixed the music for the docuseries. He joins us to discuss both.
ENTERTAINMENT
#The Beatles#Let It Be
WBUR

New documentary explores the ups and downs of The Beatles' 'Let It Be' sessions

Oscar-winning director Peter Jackson’s documentary “The Beatles: Get Back” — a three-night, six-hour epic — premiers on Disney+ on Friday. The documentary, named after the original title of the album “Let It Be,” features previously unseen footage from those studio sessions. Michael Lindsay-Hogg made a film in the 1970s using...
MOVIES
Sandusky Register

'Lord of the Rings' director debuting Beatles documentary

Just as The Beatles used their timeless songs in the 1960s to take millions of listeners across the universe on a magical musical mystery tour, Oscar-winning "The Lord of the Rings" trilogy director Peter Jackson has taken millions of viewers worldwide on a magical cinematic mystery tour in this century.
MOVIES
People

Let It Be Director Michael Lindsay-Hogg's Words of Wisdom on His Misunderstood Beatles Documentary

It's Jan. 29, 1969, and director Michael Lindsay-Hogg has a problem. He has just days to improvise an ending for his film with the Beatles, and they are not making it easy for him. This is keeping with the theme of the month-long production, a logistical nightmare that has morphed from a television concert special into a cinéma vérité documentary midway through the shoot. The intimate scenes of the band writing and rehearsing are extraordinary, but he needs a finale, a climax, some kind of payoff — one that doesn't subject them to the hassles and hysteria that plagued their touring life at the height of Beatlemania. For a time, one idea seemed to stick: an unannounced performance on the roof of the group's Apple Records headquarters in Central London. The semi-public nature of the gig seemed like a good compromise. Yet now, huddled in their studio six stories beneath the proposed venue, there's dissent in their ranks.
MOVIES
Classic Rock Q107

Brian Epstein Movie Hires New Director Amid Filming Hiatus

The producers of Midas Man, the biopic of Beatles manager Brian Epstein, have officially replaced original director Jonas Akerlund. Sara Sugarman — whose film credits include 2012’s Vinyl and 2004’s Confessions of a Teenage Drama Queen — has been hired as his replacement, Deadline reports. The project began a hiatus earlier this month, with producers noting that Akerlund was “taking a break from the film.”
MOVIES
imdb.com

‘Vinyl’ Director Sara Sugarman Set to Take Over From Jonas Akerlund on Beatles Manager Movie ‘Midas Man’

Director Sara Sugarman is set to replace Jonas Åkerlund on “Midas Man,” the biopic of The Beatles’ manager Brian Epstein, Variety understands. “Midas Man” tells the story of Brian Epstein, the man who is considered responsible for launching The Beatles into the stratosphere. He also managed other hit musical acts from the 1960s including Gerry and the Pacemakers and Cilla Black before tragically succumbing to an overdose at the age of 32.
MOVIES
The Independent

The Beatles: Secret conversation featured in Get Back reveals John Lennon’s ‘only regret’ about Beatles songs

A secret conversation featured in new documentary Get Back reveals John Lennon’s “only regret” about his time with The Beatles.The moment, featured in part two of Peter Jackson’s seven-hour docuseries, occurs during a chat recorded in secret days after George Harrison quits the band.Lennon, after refusing to take anyone’s calls, arrives at the Twickenham studio where the band have been writing songs for what would be their final live performance and record together.McCartney and Lennon meet in a cafeteria away from the camera to discuss Harrison’s growing frustrations with the songwriting process – but intertitles inform the viewer: "They are...
MUSIC
soundandvision.com

The Beatles: Let It Be Super Deluxe Edition

In the ensuing 51-plus years, Let It Be has continued to take its fair share of knocks even though it contains a score of all-time Fabs favorites like the ever-enduring patented Paul McCartney piano-ballad title track, John Lennon's ethereal pre-No. 9 fever dream "Across the Universe," the we've-still-got-it rooftop concert teaser-pleaser "I've Got a Feeling," and the rumble/shuffle sneer and cheer of "Get Back" among them.
MUSIC
Classic Rock Q107

‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ Movie Allegedly $51 Million in the Red

Bohemian Rhapsody, the 2018 Queen biopic starring Rami Malek as Freddie Mercury, is allegedly more than $50 million in the red, according to a new lawsuit filed by screenwriter Anthony McCarten. McCarten filed a breach of contract suit against film producer Graham King and his company, GK Films, Deadline reported....
MOVIES
