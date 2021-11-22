ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawks’ Trae Young Getting Hot After Rough Start To Season

The Atlanta Hawks have been a streaky team thus far in the 2021-22 NBA season. After starting the season off with a record of 4-3, they lost six consecutive games. They have since won four straight games, as they are climbing their way back to the .500 mark. Part...

New York Post

Knicks could be without Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose vs. Trae Young, Hawks

Could the Knicks be without Kemba Walker and Derrick Rose on Saturday night in Atlanta?. Walker said Friday night that he hasn’t decided whether he will play on the second night of a back-to-back against the Hawks. The Knicks have had two sets of back-to-backs so far this season. Walker...
NBA
madison

Giannis returns but Trae Young takes over with 42 points

ATLANTA — Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks have struggled under the weight of increased expectations. Finally, they looked like the team that made a surprising playoff run last season. Young scored a season-best 42 points and the Atlanta Hawks snapped a six-game losing streak, beating the Milwaukee Bucks 120-100...
NBA
92.9 The Game

Hot Huerter helps Hawks

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Kevin Huerter was red hot in the first half of the team’s 110-99 win over the Celtics on Wednesday night. How key is Huerter for the Hawks moving forward?
NBA
ClutchPoints

Giannis Antetokounmpo reveals biggest issue with Hawks star Trae Young

Milwaukee Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo knows Trae Young is hard to stop with his virtually limitless range. While that could be a double-edged sword for the Atlanta Hawks, it doesn’t make it any less difficult handling the All-Star sharpshooter. Young was unstoppable right from the start against the Bucks on...
NBA
Trae Young
Gwinnett Daily Post

Trae Young, John Collins carry Hawks past Magic

Trae Young and John Collins both scored 23 points to lead a quartet of Atlanta players with 20-plus points and help the Hawks beat the visiting Orlando Magic 129-111 on Monday. Young was 9-for-21 from the floor and added six assists, but saw his streak of consecutive 30-point games end...
NBA
jacksonprogress-argus.com

Trae Young scores 42 to lead Hawks past Bucks

Trae Young scored a season-high 42 points to help the Atlanta Hawks end their six-game losing streak with a 120-100 win over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks on Sunday night. Young was 16-for-26 from the field and 8-for-13 on 3-pointers - matching his career high for successful threes - and had 10 assists and eight rebounds. It was his second straight game with 30-plus points.
NBA
Sporting News

Who is the better passer: Hornets' LaMelo Ball or Hawks' Trae Young?

On Sunday, two of the league's best young point guards will go head-to-head when the Hornets face the Hawks. On one side, LaMelo Ball, the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft who was crowned last season's Rookie of the Year. On the other, Trae Young, a one-time All-Star who is fresh off of a magical run to the Eastern Conference Finals.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Trae Young’s immediate reaction after Hawks’ shocking loss to Knicks

The Atlanta Hawks may have lost to the New York Knicks in their highly anticipated rematch after last meeting in the 2021 playoffs; however, Trae Young is not bothered by it. After a close encounter that saw the Knicks pull away with a 99-90 victory, Young took to Twitter to share his optimism about the team. Sure, the Hawks lost in their growing rivalry with the ‘Bockers, but Ice Trae reminded everyone that it is only a regular season game and the whole campaign is a grind.
NBA
Yardbarker

Trae Young Debuts 'Snakeskin' Adidas Shoes

Another banger from Young and Adidas. At this point, we've lost count of how many colorways there are of Young's signature shoes with Adidas. What we do know is they are still flying off shelves, and the marketing campaign has not missed. Although this is just speculation, the snakeskin colorway...
APPAREL
FanSided

Atlanta Hawks: Expect Trae Young and LaMelo Ball to put on a show

The Atlanta Hawks (7-9) are in the process of turning their season around after a slow start and going for their fourth-straight win. It’s something they have become somewhat used to after a midseason turnaround last season led to their improbable run to the Eastern Conference Finals. This year’s start...
NBA
numberfire.com

Trae Young (ankle) will play for Atlanta on Friday

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young will suit up Friday in the team's game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Young was listed as probable a sprained left ankle, so this doesn't come as any surprise. In a high-profile matchup opposite Ja Morant, Young will be locked and loaded with a full workload.
NBA
NESN

Trae Young is probable for Friday's game against the Grizzlies

Hawks.com writer Kevin Chouinar reports Trae Young is listed as probable to play against the Grizzlies on Friday. Young is suffering from a left ankle sprain, but it appears it isn’t bad enough to keep him out of the lineup. Young leads the Hawks with 33.8 minutes a game, 25.3 points per game, three-pointers made per game with 2.5, and assists per game with 9.1. If Young isn’t able to play, expect Delon Wright and Lou Williams to pick up the slack. Meanwhile, Bogdan Bogdanovic is questionable with a hamstring injury, and both De’Andre Hunter and Onyeka Okongwu are listed as out. Through ten games this season the Hawks sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference. FanDuel Sportsbook has Atlanta at +4200 to win the 2022 NBA Championship.
NBA
ClutchPoints

Trae Young, Hawks make history amid red-hot streak

Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks made history against the Memphis Grizzlies last night after cruising to a 132-100 win via 31 points and 10 assists from Young. The victory was the seventh straight game the Hawks have won by 10 or more points—the longest streak in franchise history. The historic winning run dates back to November 15 when the Hawks beat the Milwaukee Bucks by a 20-point deficit. Between that game and their recent Grizzlies win, the Atlanta side have beaten the Orlando Magic, Boston Celtics, Charlotte Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder, and San Antonio Spurs. Prior to the start of this winning streak, the Hawks were on a 6-game losing streak.
NBA
