Will Smith is back in the awards race with “King Richard,” a drama directed by Reinaldo Marcus Green that tells the story of a young Venus and Serena Williams and how their relationship with their father and coach (played by Smith) shaped their efforts. The film has drawn early positive notice from critics and is poised to be a player in the upcoming awards race, but now that it’s available to the masses you may be wondering how, exactly, to watch it. Is it streaming? Is it in theaters? All your questions answered below.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO