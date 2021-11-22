US banks' cybersecurity reporting mandate could empower consumers and increase their digital trust

China's regulators are asking technology watchdog has asked Didi Global Inc. to delist from the New York Stock Exchange, reported Bloomberg News on Friday. over concerns the mobile transportation company could leak sensitive information. Citing sources, the report said the Cyperspace Administration of China, which looks after data security, has made the request. Plans would include either privatization at the $14 per share IPO price when it listed in June, or a Hong Kong share float that would be at a discount, those sources added. Neither Didi nor the China tech agency responded to requests by Bloomberg for comment. Didi shares closed Wednesday at $8.11. Shares of stakeholder Softbank slumped 5% on Friday, with global markets also weighed by news of a new COVID variant discovered in South Africa.

ECONOMY ・ 2 DAYS AGO