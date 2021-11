Like lots of stories about politics, this one requires a caveat.In truth, it requires several, and one of them needs to come at the start of the tale.The so-called Build Back Better (BBB) Act, passed by the House of Representatives and which would direct as much as $1.75 trillion to expand healthcare, counter climate change and reconfigure the nation’s social spending infrastructure, did so by the narrowest of margins – just 220-213 – and without a single vote from Republicans.It must now be passed by the Senate, where, the Democrats’ margin of control is even thinner, and where the support...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 9 DAYS AGO