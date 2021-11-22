Household Robots Market Analysis 2021: Business Growth Insights with Total Revenue, Recent Developments, and Opportunities Forecast to 2028

The global goat milk market was valued at US$ 13,559.55 Mn in 2018 and is projected to be worth US$ 17,440.72 Mn by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 3.0% during the forecast period. Goats’ milk is very nutritious, and contains vital minerals. It also contains vitamins, and higher amounts of potassium, iron and vitamin A than cows’ milk. Goat milk is very healthful, has a protein composition similar to human breast milk and is extra digestible than cow milk. Though most dairy goats are in developing countries, breeding programmes are concentrated in North America and Europe region. Genetic selection of dairy goats has resulted in considerable upsurges in yields and longer lactation lengths. The specialized dairy goat breeds used in developed countries thus have higher genetic potential for milk production than breeds found in other countries. In recent decades, specialized breeds have been exported to many developing countries and traversed with native breeds in an effort to improve milk production. Goat milk is popular in the personal care industry and is used in a large number of cosmetic products. As goat milk has natural neutral pH and the natural lactic acid, it is preferred in the manufacture of skincare products such as lotions, soaps, creams, and cleansers. The natural high-fat content in the goat milk makes it an excellent skin moisturizer. Therefore, the growing popularity of goat milk in the personal care industry is expected to drive the growth of the goat milk market.

AGRICULTURE ・ 2 DAYS AGO