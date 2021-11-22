ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christmas Music Box Back This Year

By Kevin Keith
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleW-I-L-O is again having the “Christmas Music Box” again this year. It’s exclusive Christmas music 7 nights a week...

Twin Falls Times-News

Tickets on sale for 'The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical'

TWIN FALLS — Tickets are available for the next College of Southern Idaho Theater Department’s production of the 2021-2022 season “The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical,” a joint production with Magic Valley Little Theater. Performances will take place in the CSI Fine Arts Theater Dec. 8-11 at 7:30 p.m....
PERFORMING ARTS
963xke.com

963XKE Concert at the Clyde! The Musical Box

It’s a 963XKE Concert at the Clyde! The Musical Box is the world’s greatest Peter Gabriel-era Genesis tribute. They tour the world, have performed for and / or with Genesis members Steve Hackett, Peter Gabriel and Phil Collins, and they will be at the Clyde theatre on Wednesday! Listen to Doc West every day on the Classic Rock Cafe at Noon to win your tickets and a shot at having dinner with Doc before the show. and, come early on Wednesday to the Club Room at the Clyde for dinner and Genesis trivia with lots of great prizes, including concert tickets to future Clyde concerts. See the links below to buy your tickets, learn more about the band, and see a performance. This is a bucket list concert, don’t miss it!
PERFORMING ARTS
wtju.net

Michael Praetorius Christmas music given exceptional performances

Quick. Name a Michael Praetorius Christmas carol. OK, now name another besides “Lo, How a Rose Er Blooming.” There are several — as this release shows. Praetorius was a major contributor of music to the early Lutheran church. He published nine volumes of Musae Sioniae, collections of Lutheran chorales. And...
RELIGION
WJHL

98.5 WTFM to switch to Christmas music Friday morning

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — Christmas music will soon fill the airwaves of the Tri-Cities. As is tradition, 98.5 WTFM will switch to all Christmas music format at 9 a.m. Friday. There will be a Christmas tree lighting and Santa Claus will on hand to help flip the switch. The national anthem will also be played […]
KINGSPORT, TN
Cape Gazette

Get Back! A Night of Beatles Music

Paul Kares presents Get Back! A Night of Beatles Music. Join Paul Cullen (Bad Co), Tony Sciuto (Little River Band), Robbie LaBlanc (International Recording Artist) and Ken Schleifer (Percussionist) for a night of Beatles music to benefit Paul Kares, a nonprofit for the culinary and musical arts. Sponsored by Schell Brothers.
LEWES, DE
The Staten Island Advance

Christmas music radio: Listen to SiriusXM’s holiday music channels

STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas — or at least sound like it. SiriusXM has already started to play its holiday and Christmas music, which is perfect for those who like to put up their Christmas trees early and start decorating as soon as possible. The satellite radio company’s lineup is the largest ever with 19 channels of ad-free music, two of which are new — Holiday Instrumentals and Noël Incontournable.
STATEN ISLAND, NY
tpr.org

1984 was a chartbusting year for pop music

WEDNESDAY on "The Source" — The hits of 1984 still ring hard decades later. It was a year that changed pop music and challenged the bigoted barriers of American culture. Michael Jackson thrilled, Prince had doves cry, Bruce Springsteen danced in the dark, Lionel Richie couldn’t slow down and Cyndi Lauper just wanted to have fun.
MUSIC
Times and Democrat

'You Me & The Christmas Trees'

Olivia is Connecticut's resident expert on evergreens. Days before Christmas she gets a plea for help from Jack, a Christmas tree farmer in need of her skills to figure out what mystery illness is causing their trees to die out and ruining their business, which has been his family's legacy for 100 years. After calling off her Christmas wedding six months earlier, Olivia isn't eager to head home for the holidays so she agrees to make a detour and stop at Jack's farm in Avon to examine the trees. Unable to immediately discover the cause, Olivia is determined to get to the root of the problem and extends her stay to run advanced tests. With time to kill while she waits for test results for the trees, Olivia joins Jack and his friends at the holiday festivities around town and finds their traditions a welcome change to the reserved holidays she grew up with. As they spend more time together, they begin to fall for each other and Jack helps Olivia reconnect to Christmas, her parents and herself. In the end, her tenacity pays off and Olivia not only devises a way to preserve Jack's trees but she discovers the shocking truth about why his firs were fizzling — much to the dismay of Dwayne, a rival local tree farmer.
ENTERTAINMENT
lascrucesbulletin.com

‘Daddy Long Legs’ musical opens Nov. 19 at Black Box Theatre

Black Box Theatre’s (BBT) No Strings Theatre Company will hold auditions for the play “Radium Girls,” by D.W. Gregory, at 6 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, and Monday, Nov. 29, at BBT Annex (Black Box Too), 717A N. Mesquite St. The play will be directed by Autumn Gieb. Ten actors are...
LAS CRUCES, NM
newjerseystage.com

Music Box at Borgata presents "Motown Holiday Show" Every Thursday in December

(ATLANTIC CITY, NJ) -- Welcoming guests to experience the magic of Motown this holiday season, the highly entertaining concert production, the “Motown Holiday Show,” is coming to the Music Box theater at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa this December. The Motown Holiday Show ignites images and remembrances of a musical era gone by, when music and lyrics told stories, shared feelings, and touched lives in a very special way. Performances will run every Thursday beginning December 2-30, 2021 at 8:30pm.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
Calhoun County Journal

CAST Kidz presents A Cinderella Christmas in Anniston

Friday, December 3, 2021      7:00 pm – 8:30 pm Saturday, December 4, 2021       11:00 am – 12:30 pm       7:00 pm – 8:30 pm Event by CAST Theatre The Bridge Ticketscastevents.ticketleap.com/a-christmas-cinderella CAST Kidz presents A Cinderella Christmas! A classic fairytale at Christmas featuring our talented CAST Kidz. Each ticket includes a […]
ANNISTON, AL
HollywoodLife

Paul McCartney, 79, & Daughter Mary, 52, Pose For Rare Photos At ‘Beatles: Get Back’ Premiere

Paul McCartney and his daughter Mary had a father-daughter date night at the premiere of the upcoming docuseries ‘The Beatles: Get Back’ in London. It was a family affair at the London premiere of The Beatles: Get Back, an upcoming three-part documentary series that will offer Beatles fans an intimate glimpse of the band’s most pivotal recording sessions. Former Beatle Paul McCartney attended the premiere on Tuesday, Nov. 16 with daughter Mary, 52. The 79-year-old musician was all smiles as he posed with his photographer daughter on the red carpet, wearing a sharp navy blue suit.
MUSIC
Los Angeles Daily News

Hollywood Christmas Parade back Sunday after 1-year pandemic hiatus

Excuse Laura McKenzie for her exuberance, but the longtime host of Laura McKenzie’s Traveler syndicated television show is quite thrilled about this year’s 89th Hollywood Christmas Parade, coming up Sunday,. Nov. 28. She is co-host along with actor Erik Estrada. “This is our 11th year hosting, so every year, of...
LOS ANGELES, CA
TVOvermind

Remembering Joey Morgan: Actor Died at Only 28

Death is never an easy thing to deal with, but it is especially difficult when it happens to someone who is young and hasn’t gotten the chance to meet their full potential. Sadly, that was the case for up and coming actor, Joey Morgan. The talented young performer was just getting his feet wet in the entertainment industry and he appeared to have a bright future ahead of him. However, his life was cut short in November of 2021 when he suddenly passed away at just 28 years old. Even though he is no longer here, his memory will continue to live on through his work and the countless lives he touched. Keep reading to learn more about Joey Morgan’s legacy.
CELEBRITIES
People

Roman Reigns Blasts Christmas Music to Embarrass His 13-Year-Old Daughter at School Drop Off

Roman Reigns is making sure his daughter is in the holiday spirit — even if she's not ready for it. During an appearance on Wednesday's episode of The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 36-year-old shared rare insight into his life as a father, including the hilarious way he likes to embarrass his 13-year-old daughter when dropping her off at school.
WWE

