From Setback To Opportunity

The VanEck Emerging Markets Bond Fund (EMBAX) utilizes a flexible approach to emerging markets debt investing and invests in debt securities issued by governments, quasi-government entities, or corporations in emerging markets countries.

MCHI: Chinese Equities Are Probably Undervalued

Mid- and large-cap Chinese equities sold off from earlier this year. They were previously likely overvalued. iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI) is an exchange-traded fund that enables investors to get direct exposure to Chinese equities. My last article on MCHI was published in February 2021; I was bearish, and the price has evidently collapsed since (a price change of -28.65% at the time of writing, as compared to the S&P 500's change of +18.25%, according to Seeking Alpha).
Dow plunges 2.5% as new COVID-19 variant stokes financial concerns

(CBS/AP) – Stocks fell precipitously on Friday, rattled by news of a new coronavirus variant that led several countries to impose travel restrictions. The Dow, which plunged more than 1,000 points midday, closed 2.5% lower at 34,899 — the worst trading day of the year for the blue-chip index. The S&P 500 dropped 2.3%, its biggest retreat […]
Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday, after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since […]
J.p. Morgan
Wall Street Breakfast: What Moved Markets

Listen on the go! A daily podcast of Wall Street Breakfast's Alpha Talks will be available this morning on Seeking Alpha, iTunes, Stitcher and Spotify. The world's stock markets plunged alongside oil prices and U.S. Treasury yields Friday after South Africa raised the alarm over a fast-spreading strain of the coronavirus, sparking concern that travel restrictions and other curbs will spoil the global economic recovery. The World Health Organization called the new Omicron strain a "variant of concern" that could be more transmissible than other strains of the virus. The Dow Jones average fell more than 900 points, or 2.5%, for its worst day of the year, while the S&P 500 slumped 2.3% and the Nasdaq Composite slid 2.2%. The best performers included some of the stay-at-home plays that performed so well in the earlier months of the pandemic, such as Zoom, Peloton and Moderna. But travel-related stocks including airlines and cruise lines were hit hard, and banking shares slipped on worries that an economic slowdown would lower rates. Indeed, bond yields fell in a flight to safety, with the benchmark 10-year yield tumbling 12 basis points to 1.52%, and U.S. crude oil collapsing more than 10% to break below $70 per barrel.
Anthony Scaramucci: Stocks are on sale on Black Friday, sees buying opportunity

Anthony Scaramucci, the founder of SkyBridge Capital and a former top Trump administration staffer, said Friday that a stock-market sell-off in reaction to news of a new COVID variant represented a buying opportunity in equities. "The health and safety stuff I have to leave to the scientists. The market stuff,...
Bitcoin: To Rally To $100,000

With governments introducing new Covid restrictions, Bitcoin could benefit from another round of liquidity. In our previous article entitled Bitcoin: The Upside Is Now Limited (published on April 29th), we mentioned that the upside gains were limited on Bitcoin in the medium term following the significant surge we saw in the past year. The market was then too confident on the direction of Bitcoin, and history has shown us that assets tend to move in the opposite direction when people are ‘overconfident’ about their investments.
XYLD: The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF Generating 9% Forward Yields

XYLD has generated 101 consecutive distributions of income since its inception in June of 2013 by utilizing a covered call strategy. The Global X S&P 500 Covered Call ETF (XYLD) was created on 6/21/13, and since its inception, it's paid 101 consecutive distributions. Some investors dislike XYLD due to its mechanics of writing covered calls to generate option premium, which is then paid out as distributions. I personally like the investment approach that XYLD takes because I utilize a similar strategy by writing covered calls on boring dividend stocks I own to increase the income these investments generate. I wrote my first article on XYLD on 7/9/21, and since then, its price has appreciated by 0.73%. This is exactly what I want to see from a fund like XYLD, as trading sideways is all I want it to do. When I make investments for income-producing purposes, I am just looking for a vehicle that will trade sideways and generate consistent income. If you're looking for growth, XYLD isn't an ETF that will meet your investment needs. If you're looking for a continuous stream of income that's generated monthly, XYLD is an interesting fund to consider.
TriplePoint Venture Growth: 9% Yield, Outperforming The Market

As you may have noticed in our recent articles, we've been covering certain business development companies or BDCs in 2021. BDCs offer retail investors high yield exposure to private companies, and some of them, like TriplePoint Venture Growth (TPVG), focus on companies which are already backed by other venture capital firms. These other firms don't want to lose their investments and will continue to support these companies. This has been crucial during the pandemic.
SRLN ETF Vs. VRP ETF: Depends On Your Risk/Return Goals

SPDR Blackstone / GSO Senior Loan ETF invests exclusively in Corporate loans and is covered in detail by this article. (This article was co-produced with Hoya Capital Real Estate) Introduction. This is my fourth article covering funds available in the Floating-rate investment space, a mere fraction of those available. Each...
Chinese wealth management firm sinks the most of financial stocks in past week

The financial stock losing the most ground in the past five sessions (with market cap of $2B or more) is Noah Holdings (NYSE:NOAH), down 15%, as it was downgraded to Neutral by JPMorgan on "lackluster" Q3 growth. The provider of wealth management services in China saw Q3 non-GAAP net income drop 4.2% from Q3 2020 and 16% from Q2.
