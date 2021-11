On a wildcat look in the red zone, the Kansas City Chiefs turned to tight end Travis Kelce to punch the ball into the end zone for their first score against the Cowboys. Kelce has seen several looks from the unorthodox offensive formation this season, and he capitalized on it in a big way this time. The rushing score up the gut put the Chiefs up by six points early on in the matchup. It’s also the second rushing touchdown of Kelce’s career.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO