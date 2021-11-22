The Bulluminati Podcast: The Emergency Pod Edition - DC Glenn Spencer is out

We’ve launched two new ways to get the latest from BlogForArizona: our new podcast (imaginatively named the BlogForArizona Podcast) and our new Instagram account. Our podcast will feature interviews and events centered on Arizona politics. We are still brainstorming about the sort of content that works best as audio, but to begin, I am focusing primarily on an interview series I’m calling ‘In Conversation with BlogForArizona’. You might have noted recent interviews with LD 9 candidates, Chris Mathis, Nathan Davis, and Nancy Gutierrez (and soon Anakarina Rodriguez) here on the blog. I have published these interviews in podcast form because I prefer longer conversations in audio format, so I presume that many others may, as well. There will be experiments with other sorts of interviews, events, and conversations using the podcast to see what works and what listeners respond to.

