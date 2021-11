The Chicago Bulls have not left much room for criticism over their first 15 games of the season. A 10-5 start has far exceeded expectations, especially when we consider their record includes victories over some of the league’s most established playoff threats (i.e. Jazz, Nets, Lakers, Clippers). With that said, nobody is perfect, and the Bulls have made sure to remind us of that fact in the first quarter of many games early on this season.

NBA ・ 9 DAYS AGO