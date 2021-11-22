ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

CBRE enhances hotels asset management expertise in Asia

Cover picture for the articleCBRE has announced the appointment of Chris Ely as head of hotel asset management, Asia. Based in Singapore, Ely will lead CBRE’s hotel asset management and operator selection business...

