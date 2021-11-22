Car Seat Headrest expand tour with Bartees Strange, add third Brooklyn Steel show

"Welcome to the longest soundcheck in front of the most amount of people of all time," James Murphy joked to the crowd at Brooklyn Steel on Tuesday night. It was LCD Soundsystem's first show in over three years, their first NYC show in four years, as well as the start of a 20-show residency at the venue between now and Christmas. The band were both a little rusty/nervous and maybe overprepared at the same time, but were still not expecting something like their bass amp blowing a breaker 30 seconds into the opening song, a new cover of Spacemen 3's blissed-out "Big City." Having practiced in a cold, empty venue, they hadn't accounted for the heat that 2000+ people would bring. "That'll teach you kids to try something cool," Murphy said.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO