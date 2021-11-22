Car Seat Headrest expand tour with Bartees Strange, add third Brooklyn Steel show

Los Angeles is getting another Soho House. The members-only club will open Little House West Hollywood at 8465 Holloway Dr., formerly home to the Palihouse hotel, early next year. The new spot will include 34 bedrooms, a lounge, office spaces and a restaurant. “We’re excited to be able to provide rooms to people visiting West Hollywood. We’ve been asked for years by our guests for a place to stay with us in the area, but we wanted to find the right space,” Soho House CEO Nick Jones tells Variety. “It’s a more intimate house, with a great rooftop, offering views of the Hollywood Hills and glimpses of downtown, which I am sure people will love.” Founded in 1995 in London, Soho House now has a portfolio that comprises 33 properties throughout the world, including Berlin, Austin, Mykonos, Amsterdam, Tel Aviv, Barcelona, Madrid, Toronto, Chicago, Mumbai and Hong Kong.
