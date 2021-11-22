ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bladen County, NC

Coronavirus: Bladen remains on ‘substantial’ listing

 6 days ago
ELIZABETHTOWN — Bladen County remained on Monday listed as a county with substantial transmission level, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website.

No counties are in the “low” level of transmission, or blue on the four-color map. Five are moderate, 33 are substantial and 62 are high. The urban areas of Charlotte and Greensboro are high, and the Raleigh-Durham area of the Triangle is mostly high.

The period measured is Nov. 14 to Saturday for case rate, and Nov. 12 to Thursday for percent positivity.

Bladen has 45.1 percent (14,769) of the total population fully vaccinated and 54.1 percent (17,713) partially vaccinated. Of those age 12 and up, the numbers climb to 51.7 percent and 61.9 percent, respectively.

According to Wednesday’s update from the Bladen County Health Department, the last fatality here was in the Oct. 27 report; active cases on Wednesday numbered 36 with nobody hospitalized. There have been 58 positive tests this month, and 76 recoveries.

The CDC website, on Monday morning, reported 23 active cases.

Statewide, the DHHS reported 1,052 hospitalized. Since the pandemic began, North Carolina has recorded 18,597 deaths related to COVID-19, and 1,520,471 positive tests. False positive tests are not calculated into the state or county numbers.

With 94 percent of the state’s hospitals reporting, DHHS says there is availability of 70 percent of the ventilators, 20 percent of the intensive care unit beds, and 23 percent of all hospital beds.

The DHHS postal ZIP code report lists 1,762 cases in Elizabethtown and White Lake since the pandemic began; 1,577 in Bladenboro; 720 in Clarkton; 551 in East Arcadia; 313 in White Oak; 279 in Tar Heel; 137 in Council; and 120 in Kelly.

There are 34 fatalities listed for the ZIP in Bladenboro; 32 in Elizabethtown and White Lake; nine in East Arcadia; eight in Clarkton; five in Tar Heel; four in Council; three in White Oak; and one in Kelly. The Dublin ZIP code disappeared from the state report on Jan. 29.

In adjacent counties to Bladen, there have been 1,401 deaths and 103,479 cases. Cumberland has had 491 deaths and 47,272 cases; Robeson has had 438 deaths and 25,379 cases; Columbus has had 230 deaths and 10,258 cases; Sampson has had 140 deaths and 11,497 cases; and Pender has had 101 deaths and 9,073 cases.

A combined 13 metropolitan counties have the state’s three largest cities and account for 36.7 percent of the deaths (6,826) and 45.2 percent of the cases (687,675) since the pandemic began.

In the Charlotte area, Mecklenburg County has had 1,272 deaths and 161,218 positive cases, Gaston County has had 630 deaths and 41,241 cases, Rowan County has had 474 deaths and 26,866 cases, Union County has had 361 deaths and 37,664 cases, Cabarrus County has had 345 deaths and 33,915 cases — a total of 3,082 deaths and 300,904 cases.

In and near the Triangle area, Wake County has had 902 deaths and 133,122 cases, Johnston County has had 339 deaths and 33,396 cases, Durham County has had 263 deaths and 35,613 cases, and Orange County has had 110 deaths and 12,163 cases — a total of 1,614 deaths and 214,294 cases.

In the interior of the 12-county Piedmont Triad, Guilford County has had 914 deaths and 70,005 cases, Forsyth County has had 578 deaths and 53,452 cases, Randolph County has had 324 deaths and 22,457 cases, and Davidson County has had 314 deaths and 26,563 cases — a total of 2,130 deaths and 172,477 cases.

According to the coronavirus tracker of Johns Hopkins University, available on BladenJournal.com, more than 47.7 million confirmed cases and 771,000 deaths are counted in the U.S. The second-highest case total is in India, with more than 34.5 million.

There have been more than 257.8 million cases worldwide, with more than 5.1 million deaths.

This story authored by Alan Wooten of the Bladen Journal. Contact him at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com.

Bladen Journal

Bladen employees collect quarter million dollars above, beyond salaries

ELIZABETHTOWN — One quarter of a million dollars has been distributed to Bladen County employees above and beyond regular salaries. In the Finance Department director’s report to the county commissioners Monday, Lisa Coleman shared that county employees have received 405 checks in a total amount of $67,614.48 for bonuses and 191 checks in a total amount of $211,863.98 for longevity.
BLADEN COUNTY, NC
Bladen Journal

NCHSAA, finally, has oversight authority to which it must answer

RALEIGH — Gov. Roy Cooper approved a measure Tuesday for a new governing structure for high school sports. The new law allows the State Board of Education to create a formal agreement with the N.C. High School Athletic Association, the nonprofit body currently governing high school athletics. Under the compromise legislation, the State Board of Education can now reach a memorandum of understanding with the group to administer and enforce the education board’s requirements for high school sports.
RALEIGH, NC
Bladen Journal

More ‘Bladen 30 Days’ lineups are announced

ELIZABETHTOWN — Events for the Cape Fear Farmer’s Market in connection with the Bladen County Christmas – 30 Days of Celebration have been announced. The 30 Days began last weekend with the Holly Jolly Christmas Show. The Elizabethtown-White Lake Area Chamber of Commerce says Saturday is Shop Local & Local...
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Highest civilian honor in North Carolina given to nine

RALEIGH — Developers of COVID-19 treatments, a champion of public school integration, a folk musician and authors are among the nine latest recipients of North Carolina’s highest civilian honor. Gov. Roy Cooper emceed Thursday night’s formal presentation of the North Carolina Awards for 2020 and 2021 at an event held...
HEALTH
Bladen Journal

SMALL BUSINESS SATURDAY! In E’town, Clarkton and Bladenboro, merchants are primed and ready for shoppers

ELIZABETHTOWN — Like the colder weather, the year-end run of holiday retail shopping season has arrived. That means giving some serious thought to potential gift items for family, friends and business associates: After all, Christmastime is fast approaching. Small Business Saturday, an answer to the big-box retailers’ Black Friday push and internet retailers’ Cyber Monday, figures to generate lots of traffic here this weekend.
ELIZABETHTOWN, NC
Bladen Journal

Bladen Journal

