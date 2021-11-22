FORECAST: Colder air moves in tonight

Erie, PA (WJET) – Area wide light snow transitions to occasional snow showers and flurries through Sunday, as the fast moving clipper system scoots to the East. Yet another storm system will approach on Sunday, with a strong cold front that moves through Sunday afternoon. In the wake of the cold front, lake effect snow showers, flurries, and embedded brief squalls develop by late Sunday through Sunday night.
Dry air and clear skies will result in rapidly decreasing temperatures tonight. Technical Discussion: Cloudy & Chilly For The Last Sunday In November!. If you're travelling back home after a long holiday weekend today- you will be just fine, just stay warm! Clouds will control much of the forecast- we have the chance to see a couple isolated flurries, even snow showers this morning. Otherwise- we stay mostly dry for the week ahead and are tracking some rain on Thursday.
It's another chilly November morning! Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s across our state and there is a breeze coming in from the southwest and west- but nothing like the wind we experienced yesterday! It's still cold out there so bundle up! We also have a couple flurries running through the state, even some snow showers this morning. This will not accumulate but definitely is giving a little bit of a winter wonderland feel.
Passing showers will continue to exit from west to east. Skies will remain mainly cloudy with a few sun breaks. High temperatures will struggle to reach 60. Leftover clouds will move out overnight. This will allow temperatures to drop more significantly into the upper 30s and low 40s. Looking Ahead:
CHICAGO (CBS) — Expect breezy weather with a little more sunshine in the Chicago area Saturday afternoon.
Saturday night will be partly cloudy with a low temperature of 28 degrees.
Sunday will be breezy and partly cloudy with a high temperature of 41 degrees.
Temperatures will still in the 40s for most of the week.
A flurry mixed with light rain is possible on Monday, but chances are low.
DENVER (CBS4) – We’ll wrap up the month of November and start December this week but it will feel more like late September or early October. Temperatures will run as much as 20-25 degrees above normal for this time of year starting today. There will be one exception and that is on Tuesday as some slightly cooler air will move into the state, but it will still be above normal, despite the cool down.
The next potential storm system will move into the area sometime over the upcoming weekend with a big cool down and the chance for a little bit...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Sunny skies but breezy today with a seasonable high in the low 40s. NW winds 15-20 with gusts to 35 mph.
Monday brings the chance for some light snow with a dusting possible. It may mix with rain by afternoon as temps warm up to the low 40s.
November 28
Normal- 43
Saturday- 42
Today- 41
Sunrise- 6:57am
Forecast
Today- sunny and breezy with a high of 41
Tonight- partly cloudy and 25
Monday- some light snow and rain, 43
Sunny breezy Sunday
Sunny & Seasonable
Forecasters have warned of the “coldest night of the season” for parts of the UK, with temperatures dropping to as low as -10C as Storm Arwen left tens of thousands of homes without power and brought widespread snow.Three people were killed when trees were blown over by strong winds, while buildings were damaged and transport disrupted.Northern Powergrid, which supplies energy to the northeast, Yorkshire and northern Lincolnshire, said 240,000 customers lost service but on Sunday supply had been restored to 200,000.Electricity North West, which provides energy for an area between the Scottish border and Stockport, said 67,000 of 83,000 customers...
