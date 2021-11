First acquisition post Series C funding will help merchants accelerate move to modern commerce. commercetools, the pioneer of the headless commerce movement, today announced the acquisition of Frontastic, makers of the Composable Frontend Platform that allows brands and retailers to create outstanding shopping experiences across multiple channels. The acquisition comes after commercetools announced its Series C funding round in September as the company focuses on broadening the reach of its game-changing commerce technology for creating differentiated user experiences.

