Funeral scheduled for Georgia couple found slain in home

ACWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Funeral services are scheduled for a Georgia firefighter and his wife who were found shot and killed inside their home.

Investigators say they believe a man charged with stabbing a suburban Atlanta police officer also shot and killed Justin and Amber Hicks. The couple, both 31, were found inside their Acworth home on Thursday. Their 2-year-old son was also there, but was not harmed.

The couple’s funeral will be Tuesday at His Hands Church in Woodstock, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Burial will follow at Rolling Hills Memory Gardens in Acworth.

Authorities have charged 22-year-old Matthew Lanz with two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, home invasion and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Lanz is also facing charges in neighboring Fulton County, where he was arrested Friday in the stabbing of a Sandy Springs police officer who was responding to reports of burglaries. Another officer then shot Lanz, who was treated at a hospital before being taken to jail.

Justin Hicks was a firefighter in Cherokee County. Lanz’s home shared a backyard fence with the Hicks’ home, but police have not said whether the couple knew Lanz. A motive has not been disclosed.