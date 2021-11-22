ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Funeral scheduled for Georgia couple found slain in home

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 6 days ago

ACWORTH, Ga. (AP) — Funeral services are scheduled for a Georgia firefighter and his wife who were found shot and killed inside their home.

Investigators say they believe a man charged with stabbing a suburban Atlanta police officer also shot and killed Justin and Amber Hicks. The couple, both 31, were found inside their Acworth home on Thursday. Their 2-year-old son was also there, but was not harmed.

The couple’s funeral will be Tuesday at His Hands Church in Woodstock, the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports. Burial will follow at Rolling Hills Memory Gardens in Acworth.

Authorities have charged 22-year-old Matthew Lanz with two counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, home invasion and possession of a firearm during a felony.

Lanz is also facing charges in neighboring Fulton County, where he was arrested Friday in the stabbing of a Sandy Springs police officer who was responding to reports of burglaries. Another officer then shot Lanz, who was treated at a hospital before being taken to jail.

Justin Hicks was a firefighter in Cherokee County. Lanz’s home shared a backyard fence with the Hicks’ home, but police have not said whether the couple knew Lanz. A motive has not been disclosed.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Atlanta, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Acworth, GA
State
Georgia State
Acworth, GA
Crime & Safety
City
Sandy Springs, GA
Local
Georgia Crime & Safety
City
Atlanta, GA
The Associated Press

Train derails in suburban Atlanta, blocking streets

HIRAM, Ga. (AP) — A freight train derailed late Saturday in Atlanta’s northwest suburbs, blocking roads and minorly injuring two crew members. Local news outlets report a Norfolk Southern Railway locomotive and seven freight cars overturned in Hiram, part of a 88-car train. Atlanta-based Norfolk Southern said two crew members...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

State troopers again make an arrest on a major highway

WINDSOR, Conn. (AP) — For the second time in three days, state troopers in Connecticut have had a confrontation with someone on a major roadway. In an incident late Sunday morning in the northbound lanes of Interstate 91 near Windsor, state police said that after a two-car accident occurred, the driver of one of the cars was standing outside the car and refused to move out of the roadway when directed by police.
WINDSOR, CT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Atlanta Police#Rolling Hills#Ap#His Hands Church
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

664K+
Followers
353K+
Post
303M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy