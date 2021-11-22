ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
EU Says Decision On J&J COVID-19 Booster Shot Expected 'Within Weeks'

By Vandana Singh
Benzinga
Benzinga
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) said it was evaluating data on booster doses of the COVID-19 vaccine by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ). The CHMP will recommend whether updates to the product information are...

www.benzinga.com

MarketWatch

Moderna to 'rapidly advance' omicron-specific COVID-19 booster candidate

Moderna Inc. said Friday it will "rapidly advance" an omicron-specific COVID-19 booster vaccine candidate and continue to work on booster candidates designed to anticipate mutations of the coronavirus and to study and test higher booster doses also meant to boost immunity. The World Health Organization's technical advisory group earlier on Friday assigned the variant, which was first reported in South Africa, the Greek letter omicron, and said it has been designated a "variant of concern." The US, the U.K. and the European Union have implemented travel bans on South Africa and neighboring countries on Friday, amid concerns the variant may be more transmissible. Shares of Moderna ended the abbreviated Friday session up nearly 21%, while shares of Pfizer Inc. rose more than 6%.
kfgo.com

Canada gives full approval to J&J’s single-shot COVID-19 vaccine

(Reuters) -Johnson & Johnson said on Wednesday Canada gave full approval to its single-shot COVID-19 vaccine for people aged 18 years and older, making it the first full approval for the vaccine globally. Canada gave full approval to Moderna Inc and Pfizer Inc’s COVID-19 vaccines in September. (Reporting by Dania...
WNCY

EU should make COVID booster shot a condition for free travel, Greek PM says

ATHENS (Reuters) – Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis proposed on Wednesday that the EU’s executive arm make having a booster shot against COVID-19 a condition for some Europeans to travel freely across the bloc, amid a resurgence in infections. Data from a large study released by Pfizer Inc and German...
AZFamily

Key decisions on Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine boosters for all adults could come this week

(CNN) -- Key decisions on whether all adults will be eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine booster could come soon. The US Food and Drug Administration is currently considering Pfizer and BioNTech's request to amend the emergency use authorization for their COVID-19 vaccine so that all adults would be eligible for a booster shot; Dr. Peter Marks, director of the FDA'S Center for Biologics Evaluation and Research, told CNN the request was the center's "highest priority."
Benzinga

Stock Futures Down On Concerns Over New COVID-19 Strain

The SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE: SPY) traded down by 1.7% on Friday on concerns about a new, heavily mutated COVID-19 variant. What Happened? Stocks tumbled in a holiday-shortened trading session on Friday after World Health Organization officials warned Thursday of a new COVID-19 variant that has been detected in South Africa. On Friday morning, officials in Belgium confirmed at least one case of the new variant as well.
Benzinga

The Week Ahead In Biotech (Nov. 28-Dec. 4): FDA Decisions For VBI Vaccines, BeyondSpring, CTI Biopharma And Merck Take The Spotlight In A Light Calendar Week

Biotech stocks advanced in the week ending Nov. 26, as a late-week surge on the back of news about a new COVID-19 variant, named Omicron, helped mitigate the losses notched earlier in the holiday-shortened week. Shares of companies with a COVID portfolio, including a vaccine, a treatment or both, reacted...
Benzinga

Moderna May Have a New Vaccine For Omicron COVID Strain By Early 2022

Even as the new highly-mutated strain of the coronavirus, named omicron, threatens the fledgling post-pandemic recovery across the globe, biopharma companies are ramping up efforts to help. What Happened: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA), which was the second biopharma company to get authorization for a COVID-19 vaccine, is confident it will...
Daily Voice

New COVID Variant Has Scientists Worried

Another COVID-19 variant with multiple mutations is the subject of a special meeting called by the World Health Organization for Friday.The meeting on the B.1.1.529 variant detected in South Africa will focus on what the new variant means for treatments and vaccines, the organization said Thursday.…
Benzinga

Benzinga

